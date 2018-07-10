/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Shandur Polo Festival

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by ghazi52, May 16, 2015.

  May 16, 2015 #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,339
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,853 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Shandur Polo Festival

    [​IMG]
    Let other people play at other things the King of Games is still the Game of Kings

    Polo gladiators, and, super horses, from Chitral, and, Gilgit, trek to Shandur (12,000ft – 3700m), aka ‘the highest polo ground in the world’, for an annual three-day polo tournament. Shandur is a mountainous coliseum, where even oxygen is a luxury.


    Four teams of six players each, from both sides, graded A through D, with A being the best, are pitted against each other. There are almost no rules compared to more genteel forms of polo.

    [​IMG]
    Freestyle polo

    Two chukkas (periods) of thirty minutes each, one horse per player, no handicap system, and, recently, punching faces, was disallowed. Scoring ends switch after a goal is scored. Also, the scorer gets to hold up the ball in his hands, gallop down the field, and, hit an aerial shot – called a ‘Tampokh”, towards the new scoring end.

    [​IMG]

    2012 marked another remarkable year in Shandur’s 80-odd year history of free-style polo. As expected the weaker D-teams offered little more than frequent scenes of players falling off their mounts, and, narrowly escaping serious injuries. Unruly members of the crowd frustrated with the outcome of the match caused a riot, and, security officials had to fire a couple of rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

    The show went on and the next couple of matches of the day were enthralling. Chitral’s C-team defeated Gilgit’s C- team 8-5. Prince Riazuddin masterfully captained his side, made up of Chitrali stars, Maqsood, Iltaf Ali Shah, Muzafaruddin, and, Man-of-the-Match, Maqbool o Braar. Their experienced teamwork comprehensively overwhelmed their rivals.

    Surprisingly, Chitral’s B-team lost to their Gilgiti counterparts 4-9. Incorrect team selection was identified as the cause of their defeat. It was the first time in the last five years that Chitral’s B-team lost. Gilgit supporters danced, and, cheered their victors.

    [​IMG]
    Tribal dancers keep their hair long especially for their version of the Attan, where they put their hand on their hips and weave their head in circles

    No one could have asked for a better build up to the final day of the polo festival. Exciting matches, music, Khattak, Bhitani, Tribal, Chitrali dancers, and, a late night display of mesmerising fireworks in a star studded sky above Shandur, had set the mood alight.

    It was fitting that Brad Sander, the paragliding world record holder for highest solo flight 25,400ft- 7750m, flew the polo ball on to the ground. KP MNA Ms. Shagufta Malik then threw the ball to the players, signalling the start of play.

    Within the first minute Gilgit scored. Chitral equalised almost as quickly, courtesy a skilful tap-in, by Shehzad Ahmed on his nimble footed horse named “Parinda”. There was no turning back from there on for Chitral. Their red-shirt players displayed excellent horsemanship and mallet work. By halftime the damage had been done. Chitral went on to win by five goals, 10-5.

    Shehzad Ahmed was named Man-of-the- Match for his 4 goals, team captain Prince Sikander ul Mulk, and, Mohammad Hussain, scored 3 each. Mehraj, Israr Wali, and, Izhar Ali, played superb defence.

    Before Sikander could lift the giant Shandur trophy, he, and, his team were lifted off the ground by dancing supporters. The polo player Prince and his horse ‘Saab’, have led Chitral into a Golden Age of Polo, with 5 wins in the last 6 years.

    Shandur ended much the same way it began, with a celebration of the best horses and players. As the saying goes “Let other people play at other things. The King of Games is still the Game of Kings”.

    * In memory of the Legendary King of Mastuj– Khushwaqt ul Mulk

    Shandur Polo Festival 2012 | Pakistan Planet
     
  May 16, 2015 #2
    waleed3601

    waleed3601 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,534
    Joined:
    Sep 16, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,984 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Qatar
    There's one supposed to happen this year too right? When is it?
     
  May 16, 2015 #3
    Shamain

    Shamain SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,295
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,727 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    I find it very elite game.

    @WAJsal can u tell this guy if u know
     
  May 16, 2015 #4
    zaid butt

    zaid butt FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    401
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 232 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    India
  May 16, 2015 #5
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,339
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,853 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Nice.................
     
  May 21, 2015 #6
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,339
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,853 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    ..
    1. Joshi Festival, Kalash was held from May 14 to 16. Tourists across Pakistan and many from other countries attented the exciting festival.
    .[​IMG]
    ..

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
    _
    .
     
  May 21, 2015 #7
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    26,839
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,126 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    :pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:
     
  Jun 3, 2018 #8
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,339
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,853 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Shandur polo festival to begin on July 7
    June 03, 2018

    PESHAWAR: After two years, the annual Shandur polo festival will be held on its old schedule from July 7, an official of the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here on Saturday.

    “The festival will be organised from July 7 to 9, as for a couple of years the annual three-day event could not be held from July 7 as due to floods and Ramazan it had been organised from July 29 for two years,” said the official.

    The TCKP, he said, had started a process to put in place the arrangements and float advertisements to attract tourists from across the world. In that regard, officials from the Gilgit-Baltistan government are likely to be invited to Peshawar to make the arrangements in order to facilitate the spectators.

    The poor condition of roads leading to the venue at Shandur located in Chitral is the major obstacle for tourists in reaching the area. Despite repeated announcements and the federal government’s decision to include Gilgit-Shandur-Chitral Road in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, work on the road is yet to be started.

    Shandur top also acts as a bridge between the two opponent teams of polo — Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

    The Shandur annual festival brings a great sense of contentment among the people of these districts. The festival is often embellished with cultural orientations of both the teams that include their cultural dances, paragliding and folk music.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Jun 3, 2018 #9
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,339
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,853 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    5 Days Trip To Shandur Polo Festival 2018

    Attraction
    Naran | Gilgit | Gupis Lake | Phandar Lake | Shandur Lake | Shandur Polo Final Match

    Audience

    The trip is good for:

    • Families & Kids
    • Corporate Groups
    • Photographers & Explorers
    • Adventure Enthusiasts


    Package & Pricing

    Rs. 28,500 / head from Karchi

    Rs. 18,500 / head from Islamabad
    Rs. 19,500 / head from Lahore
    Rs. 18,700 / head from Peshawar
    Rs. 18,700 / head from Kohat

    Exceptions
    Kids age up to 6 years old: 50% charges and given jumper seat.
    Separate Room (twin sharing): Rs.4000/- per head additional.

    Shandur Polo Festival is one of the huge celebrations in Pakistan.Passion for Polo will be the most noteworthy on the world’s most elevated Polo ground. Each year, Shandur invites guests to encounter a conventional polo competition between the groups of Chitral and Gilgit

    Shandur Polo Festival 2018:
    Polo the Game of Kings, and the ruler of all amusements are generally played in the Northern regions of Pakistan and Chitral for throughout the hundreds of years, it has been played between the little kingdoms, towns and opponent gatherings for the choosing of the question among them, and the losing group must be lost of the land, domain, or pay the overwhelming fine and a few circumstances demise discipline. the free-form polo amusement have been rehearsing for the hundreds of years between the conventional opponent groups of Gilgit and Chitral each late spring month of July on the Shandur pass (3734 meters) the most elevated polo field on the planet. a three days polo competition sorted out by the Gilgit and Chitral polo clubs and nearby organization. amid the polo competition you think about the agreeable two man tents with offices of a wreck and can tents. your cook will set up the healthy and heavenly dinners for you consistently.

    Shandur Polo Festival range has. Crystal clear lakes, snow-secured mountains, alpine flowers and inconceivable extends of green grass, are included attractions

    For Shandur Polo Festival 2018
    We begin this trek from Islamabad the cutting edge capital of Pakistan, drive through the picturesque swat and Dir valleys, getting a charge out of the exciting knowledge of four wheel drive through the twisting crisscrosses of the grand Lawari pass 3118 meters to the lavish green valley of Chitral.

    Drive to Kalash valleys to investigate the hundreds of years old conventions and one of a kind way of life. the Kalash tribes living in the three confined valleys of Bomboret, Rambur, and Birir in the heart of Hindu Kush are really popular to be the descendants of the armed force of the Alexander the Great, who passed this remote locale in 326 BC. going to the customary Kalash houses to watch the convention and their exceptional way of life, night appreciates the Kalash lady hit the dance floor with the customary music. Drive by jeeps to Shandur go by four wheel jeeps through the beautiful towns and valleys under the shadow of Tirich mir top and other high snow-shrouded top in the Hindukush.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 4:03 AM #10
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,339
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,853 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Chitral defend title 4th time in a row at Shandur polo festival


    [​IMG]

    Chitral beat Gilgit 10-5 for the fourth time in a row.

    PESHAWAR: Chitral defeated rivals Gilgit in a hard-hitting finale on Monday to conclude the three-day-long Shandur Polo Festival, which was being played at the highest polo ground in the world.

    Despite inducting new players this year, Gilgit could not beat defending champions Chitral, who retained the title with a 10-5 score for the fourth time in a row.

    “A trophy [​IMG] carries dust, memories last forever” Chitral 10 : GB 5 (Final Score) #Congratulations #Chitral team for winning the Shandur Polo Festival 2018, it adds 4th in a row holding the title of “#CHAMPIONS” - it’s not over next year same date, same venue.

    [​IMG]


    Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major-General Waseem Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Jaffar Ullah, Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Fida Ullah, Ambassadors of various countries in Pakistan, a good number of local and foreign tourists, former polo players and officials of Tourism Corporation Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were also present and witnessed the final.

    Strict security measures were taken in and around the Polo festival by the Chitral scouts and police for the smooth conduct of the traditional event.

    ‘Game of Kings’: Shandur polo festival kicks off amid fanfare

    A large number of foreign and domestic tourists and visitors experienced the battle between true warriors on the world’s highest polo ground in Shandur. The polo teams of Chitral, Gilgit, Laspur and Ghizer participated in the ‘game of kings’.

    Martin Kobler‏ @KoblerinPAK
    wow the most spectacular sports event I’ve ever seen!! went with @GERinPAK4youth to the #shandur polo festival. beautiful landscapes and an amazing atmosphere. so much touristic potential!!

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    A true representation of local cultures including music and performing art was also displayed. A tent village had been set up for providing boarding and lodging facilities to both foreign and domestic tourists.

    The polo ground was renovated while there were numbers of other programs to showcase work of local artists and cultural nights during the festival. The district government of Chitral, police, army and other stakeholders had assured full cooperation in making the event a success.

    The tourists also enjoyed cultural and music evenings while fireworks was arranged at night time. Paragliding and traditional dances of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan were also performed alongside the polo event.

    Marion Pfennigs‏ @GERinPAK4youth

    Let’s wander where there is no WiFi: Breathtaking mountain scenery and fascinating games at the #Shandur #Polo Festival. Such an amazing experience! #KP #BeautifulPakistan

    [​IMG]

    The paratroopers of SSG also have a free-fall from the 10,000 feet besides demonstration of paragliding which enthralled spectators.

    At the end of the final, Maj-Gen Waseem Ashraf gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team. The winner was awarded Rs100,000 and the runners-up Rs90,000.
     
