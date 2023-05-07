Shandong high school students gather at the train station: the average height is 1.8 meters, which attracts heated discussions - GAMINGDEPUTY According to news on May 5, the Weibo topic “The average height

According to news on May 5, the Weibo topic “The average height of high school students in Shandong is 1.8 meters” sparked heated discussions. As shown in the video, in Qingdao, Shandong, a group of high school students gathered at the train station, each of them tall and burly, very eye-catching. Ms. Jiang, the mother in question, said that her son is not too tall in the class, only 1.83 meters. She said that her son, who was in the first year of high school, went to Qingdao North Railway Station to join the class to study, because the average height of the students was very tall, and they were particularly eye-catching at the train station. The average height of boys is 1.8 meters, and that of girls is about 1.7 meters. My son is considered a middle-to-high class in the class. He usually likes to drink milk and eat rice. He has a large appetite and has nothing special about his diet. Video experts said that children have many opportunities to grow taller during their growth, such as ensuring the intake of dairy products and high-quality protein, insisting on drinking milk “one cup early and one cup late” every day, and appropriately supplementing children with beef, fish, shrimp, Eggs, dairy products and other foods rich in high-quality protein.Daily adequate vitamin D supplementation promotes the absorption of calcium and provides energy for bone growth; do more exercise and exercise, exercise can speed up blood circulation, improve blood supply to muscles and muscles, and increase immunity.