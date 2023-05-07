What's new

Shandong High School Students Gather At The Train Station: The Average Height Is 1.8 Meters, Which Attracts Heated Discussions

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2022
575
0
568
Country
China
Location
China
According to news on May 5, the Weibo topic “The average height of high school students in Shandong is 1.8 meters” sparked heated discussions. As shown in the video, in Qingdao, Shandong, a group of high school students gathered at the train station, each of them tall and burly, very eye-catching. Ms. Jiang, the mother in question, said that her son is not too tall in the class, only 1.83 meters. She said that her son, who was in the first year of high school, went to Qingdao North Railway Station to join the class to study, because the average height of the students was very tall, and they were particularly eye-catching at the train station. The average height of boys is 1.8 meters, and that of girls is about 1.7 meters. My son is considered a middle-to-high class in the class. He usually likes to drink milk and eat rice. He has a large appetite and has nothing special about his diet. Video experts said that children have many opportunities to grow taller during their growth, such as ensuring the intake of dairy products and high-quality protein, insisting on drinking milk “one cup early and one cup late” every day, and appropriately supplementing children with beef, fish, shrimp, Eggs, dairy products and other foods rich in high-quality protein.Daily adequate vitamin D supplementation promotes the absorption of calcium and provides energy for bone growth; do more exercise and exercise, exercise can speed up blood circulation, improve blood supply to muscles and muscles, and increase immunity.

www.gamingdeputy.com

Shandong high school students gather at the train station: the average height is 1.8 meters, which attracts heated discussions - GAMINGDEPUTY

According to news on May 5, the Weibo topic “The average height
www.gamingdeputy.com www.gamingdeputy.com

9f4c2b14-594b-4a1a-b441-36b967023788.jpg
438bce54-634c-47e2-98c7-54ea364d12df.jpg
oid235222_2.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Average height of the Chinese Students from poor regions aged from 7-15 increases 10CM under China's Nutrition Improvement Program
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
One in ten New York City public school students is homeless
Replies
2
Views
436
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Hong kong high school students receive PLA military training and sing "Ode to the Motherland" on PLA battle ship
Replies
2
Views
336
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
C
Saudi Arabia megaprojects: 15 massive developments in the making
Replies
12
Views
1K
Corruptistan
C
D
China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
4K
FairAndUnbiased
FairAndUnbiased

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom