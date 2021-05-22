Shamless muslim armies. They are 1700000 soldier's stong.

omegalamba7XL9 said: Such a shame our Muslim armies combined together can rule the world but we Muslims in this age have become cowards.

A food for thought I can really get a horse and a sword and face off alone entire muslim armies you know why cz I got blue one. Such a shame have some shame. I thought we Muslims belive on Allah I guess many of us Muslims just say it and don't believe it. Moment of truth or else why would be here in such conditions.......

Our leadership or establishment have no morals they don't stand for anything so they fall for everything. Click to expand...

EpiiC said: What you write is laughable, Very few Muslim states are wealthy, the ones wealthy KSA/UAE/QA have weak military would get demolished by tiny Israel. Muslim world not able to rule the world like this. Click to expand...

Brother you are wrong....And this guy is right...====It's most unfortunate but we are 57 nation States where the majority of the population happens to be Muslim, not a single one of these countries is an Islamic country.Until we share sovereignty of our states with a multinational body representing all global Muslim states the idea of pan Islamic actions is ancient history.Look at our pathetic state. Gulf Arab countries are filthy rich, every single country around them is poor. Thier wealth is invested in the big Western economies, property portfolios in every major international capital.1.5 billion people and none of us could create a vaccine for covid. We had no mechanism by which to share funds or coordinate research to do so.Saudi Arabia has killed more Yemeni than Israel has killed Palestinians. Are they children of a lesser God? Where is the international outrage about Kashmir? We've lost count of how many where killed in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Iraq - the vast majority by other Muslims.How many of our nations are working on developing UCAVs? I think there are at least 6 or 7. I doubt they've shared a single shred of technology or research with each other. There is no desire to, no mechanism to do so.I agree wholeheartedly with what you said - unfortunately the problem is more substantial than cowardice. It's negligence and apathy.