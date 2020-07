Shamima Begum CAN return to Britain to battle for her right to remain: Home Office loses bid to stop schoolgirl turned ISIS bride from flying into UK to begin fight to regain her citizenship



Shamima Begum fled the UK with three friend aged 15 to join ISIS in Syria She married a Dutch jihadi and they had three children - all of whom have died Begum stripped of her British citizenship because of her Bangladeshi heritage But 20-year-old claims she is stateless - which is illegal under international law Today Court of Appeal found her favour - months after tribunal found against her Judges say she must be able to return to the UK to have an effective appeal Jihadi bride Shamima Begum must be allowed to return to the UK to fight the Government's decision to revoke her British citizenship for joining the murderous Islamic State regime, senior judges ruled today.



Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join ISIS - lost her UK passport after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.



Today the Court of Appeal found that she could not have an 'effective' appeal against the decision by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in February while she is out of the country. The three judges, led by Lord Justice Flaux, demanded she should be allowed back to the UK to continue her legal battle to regain her British citizenship.



The ruling said: 'The Court concludes that Ms Begum’s appeal to the Court of Appeal should be allowed, so that she can have leave to enter the UK in order for there to be a fair and effective appeal before SIAC'.



The Court of Appeal acknowledged that letting her back into the country raises 'national security concerns' but said 'the only way in which she can have a fair and effective appeal before SIAC is for Ms Begum to be permitted to come into the UK to pursue that appeal'. The judgment added: 'Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns, so that the LTE (leave to enter the UK) appeals should be allowed'.



The Home Office has not yet said if they will appeal today's decision to the Supreme Court - but it faces the embarrassing prospect of an extremist they claim poses a risk to the country's safety being allowed back to the UK.



If Begum returns to Britain for the citizenship case she will either win and be handed back her British passport, or lose and face deportation with the process expected to run into 2021.



Government sources, who described the ruling as a 'bitter blow' to UK national security, were last night said to be 'pouring over' the details of the secret judgment and its impact on other jihadi brides whose hope of returning to the UK have been raised significantly.









Citizenship fight: Shamima Begum's hope of having her British citizenship restored have been dashed





Jihadi bride: Shamima Begum revealed in February she was looking to return to Britain





Begum was one of three schoolgirls (pictured) to leave Bethnal Green in east London to join the terror group ISIS in Syria in 2015, when she was aged 15. Pictured with friends Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana, centre and left, who were both believed to have died in drone attacks

