#ShameOnOverseasYouthias pml-n media cell trends against oversees Pakistani's

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ziaulislam said:
Love you..maryum nawaz next PM of pakistan
She will lead us with next boom(& burst)

My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives)

what is Pakistan? over 200 million porpers who cannot think beyond flour and refined sugar. anyway new demigods of amritsari heritage are ready along with Sindh's finest zardari clan.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Path-Finder said:
what is Pakistan? over 200 million porpers who cannot think beyond flour and refined sugar. anyway new demigods of amritsari heritage are ready along with Sindh's finest zardari clan.
Pakistan will do great
As
Long as arabs are available to bail us out
 
koolio

koolio

ziaulislam said:
Love you..maryum nawaz next PM of pakistan
She will lead us with next boom(& burst)

My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives)

AND the absolute answer is if Maryam the fake drama queen comes in power it will be more than bust you will see moti jee visiting her premises and probably selling Pakistani assets one by one.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

koolio said:
AND the absolute answer is if Maryam the fake drama queen comes in power it will be more than bust you will see moti jee visiting her premises and probably selling Pakistani assets one by one.
Lol which assets..mashallah i would like to know if anything is left over after 2018
Inshallah its not matter of if its when will people elect her..inshallah 2023 is our year
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ziaulislam said:
Pakistan will do great
As
Long as arabs are available to bail us out
no, those days are gone. with EV's and rigid control on so called climate mandate the global demand is going to go down even the GCC is moving away from oil and into industry.

BUT all Pakistan needs is amritsari/peepee/diesel etc.
 
koolio

koolio

ziaulislam said:
Lol which assets..mashallah i would like to know if anything is left over after 2018
Inshallah its not matter of if its when will people elect her..inshallah 2023 is our year
Pakistani state assets such as tourist motels, agriculture, banks even defence related, you should know by now she is a twisted warped mental women who is willing to go any extreme.
 
