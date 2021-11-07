ShameOnOverseasYouthias pml-n media cell trends against oversees Pakistani's

ziaulislam said:

She will lead us with next boom(& burst)



My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives)



View attachment 791065 Love you..maryum nawaz next PM of pakistanShe will lead us with next boom(& burst)My great leaders will save pakistan for next 50 years(provided it survives) Click to expand...

AND the absolute answer is if Maryam the fake drama queen comes in power it will be more than bust you will see moti jee visiting her premises and probably selling Pakistani assets one by one.