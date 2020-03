1.Police is extorting money from those stores and people who are allowed to open their business

2. Sleepy wazeer e ala of Punjab is clueless and when report and analysis are presented along with solutions he still stays clueless

3. Ms Yasmeen Rashid we need doctors to fight on front line unfortunately you are not taking money to your grave so release whatever fund is available for first aid equipment and masks.

4. Pakistan is at mercy of stupid ministers and advisers who are not even giving sincere advice some are calling it " disease of poor" some are presenting false Hope's and at the same time ordering ventilator for their own houses.

Shame on Punjab govt for risking life of so many people and shame on those corrupts police officers who extort money.



To establishment

Since you are calling shabahz godfather back then please do one favor.

Pass a special law punishing all those who are using current crisis for their financial benefits with penalty of death and nothing less. No one should be allowed to play with the lives of millions for personal agenda and politics power or financial benefit. Death penalty would make it to stop. Pass this law for 3 months at least until we get situation under control in Pakistan.

