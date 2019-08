No offense but most of these tajir rahnuma are mostly illiterate people who spend most of their life bargaining with dishonest people in a dishonest way with only one goal and that is to maximize their profit in any way they see fit. Most of them have no idea how governments work and how the income is generated for the government to run the country. And when they are told they rudely and offensively reject to accept anything. This is the hard decision which past governments were not ready to take because they feared that they will lose their vote because these tajir rahnuma play a pivotal role in general elections.

