Shameless Indians :/

Wood said: Yes, the Hindu - Muslim hate in the sub continent goes both ways. It has been so for ages.

Yes but nothing can compare to the vitriol harboured by Indians against Muslims and Pakistanis. I have grown up with people whom I considered friends that got virulently hateful over a cricket game. I shudder to think how they would react had stakes been higher.The Bilquis case from Gujarat has started to make much more sense to me as I have gotten older. My younger self was naive and ignorant to the ramifications of a 1 state solution to partition. Partition was the greatest thing that happened to the subcontinent since the arrival of Islam, IMHO.There are good people from India. But the rabid majority is so unhinged and frenzied that it shocks me to see how perverse their mindset is