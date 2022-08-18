What's new

Shameless Indians :/

K

Screenshot_2022-08-19-06-34-19-671_com.vanced.android.youtube.jpg
 
I wonder where anti-Hindu tweets originate from the most? 🤔

Surprised to see Canada and Nigeria on the list though
 
I wonder where anti-Hindu tweets originate from the most? 🤔

Surprised to see Canada and Nigeria on the list though
i dont know for sure but the west accepts hindus and all kinds of idol worshipers as there own in terms of religious tolerance, because they drink fornicate and completey adjust and follow the whites.
So i guess majority anti hindu posts should be made in the Muslim world in leu of exposing the disgusting treatment of Muslims and Anti Muslim wave in general these days in Hindustan.
 
i dont know for sure but the west accepts hindus and all kinds of idol worshipers as there own in terms of religious tolerance, because they drink fornicate and completey adjust and follow the whites.
So i guess majority anti hindu posts should be made in the Muslim world in leu of exposing the disgusting treatment of Muslims and Anti Muslim wave in general these days in Hindustan.
Yes, the Hindu - Muslim hate in the sub continent goes both ways. It has been so for ages.
 
Yes, the Hindu - Muslim hate in the sub continent goes both ways. It has been so for ages.
Yes but nothing can compare to the vitriol harboured by Indians against Muslims and Pakistanis. I have grown up with people whom I considered friends that got virulently hateful over a cricket game. I shudder to think how they would react had stakes been higher.

The Bilquis case from Gujarat has started to make much more sense to me as I have gotten older. My younger self was naive and ignorant to the ramifications of a 1 state solution to partition. Partition was the greatest thing that happened to the subcontinent since the arrival of Islam, IMHO.

There are good people from India. But the rabid majority is so unhinged and frenzied that it shocks me to see how perverse their mindset is
 
Pakistan 16 % ?
Yes i was actually surprised by that, these Secular Liberal Atheistic elements inside the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are gaining steam, lets copy the gora, slave mentality persists in some :(

We need to educate these with counter arguments, may ALLAH PAK give us all hidayat.
 
