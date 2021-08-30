What's new

Shameless idiots mock Abrar-ul-Haq for criticizing the current upbringing by the 'modern' mothers

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
El Sidd said:
great like misogynistic songs were not enough here is some icing
He is a known painda

was growing his mustache, trying to act like a Chaudhary from the 70s Punjabi movie, saying I am jutt, jutt,jutt in every sentence,

I am a jutt I'll win the election just because of my clan alone (jutt majority region)

got his a** handed to him by a seemingly educated, well spoken PMLN guy, and as far as I know non-jutt ...
lol think people still living in the 60s...

This guys a f-ing meme
 
Zaki

Zaki

He gave very good speech overall and his poetry was also top class… somebody should share full version of his speech, poetry and a song… it was worth it
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Zaki said:
He gave very good speech overall and his poetry was also top class… somebody should share full version of his speech, poetry and a song… it was worth it
Some wanna be libtards are having fake orgasms on his baby shark comment and you want his full speech to be shared here? Ab kia jaan lo ge bachon ki bhai?
 
mwaraitch

mwaraitch

Sainthood 101 said:
He is a known painda

was growing his mustache, trying to act like a Chaudhary from the 70s Punjabi movie, saying I am jutt, jutt,jutt in every sentence,

I am a jutt I'll win the election just because of my clan alone (jutt majority region)

got his a** handed to him by a seemingly educated, well spoken PMLN guy, and as far as I know non-jutt ...
lol think people still living in the 60s...

This guys a f-ing meme
It takes some thing unusual to become what he is, they are not normal at that level.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Sainthood 101 said:
He is a known painda

was growing his mustache, trying to act like a Chaudhary from the 70s Punjabi movie, saying I am jutt, jutt,jutt in every sentence,

I am a jutt I'll win the election just because of my clan alone (jutt majority region)

got his a** handed to him by a seemingly educated, well spoken PMLN guy, and as far as I know non-jutt ...
lol think people still living in the 60s...

This guys a f-ing meme
this is standard pti

party seems to attract a particular depraved mindset.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Tbf I totally jam to nach punjaban, billo tey ghaar and all of his bhangra songs

Lots of people love his songs and he is a legend

But I just don't like his dumba** personality
 
