Shameless idiots mock Abrar-ul-Haq for criticizing the current upbringing by the 'modern' mothers

Pakistani Fighter
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 4, 2011
- 9,188
- -5
He is a known paindagreat like misogynistic songs were not enough here is some icing
He gave very good speech overall and his poetry was also top class… somebody should share full version of his speech, poetry and a song… it was worth it
I didn't know why some meme's kept popping up on Facebook one of them said, "He goes from Kina Kina Jana Billo Day Khar to Billo Aye to lecturing mothers".
If they act like thatDo you have any problem with painda people?
Hor suna theek rehna. Koi masla howy ta dasi. Bhra hazir tera.If they act like that
Hell yeah!
It takes some thing unusual to become what he is, they are not normal at that level.He is a known painda
was growing his mustache, trying to act like a Chaudhary from the 70s Punjabi movie, saying I am jutt, jutt,jutt in every sentence,
I am a jutt I'll win the election just because of my clan alone (jutt majority region)
got his a** handed to him by a seemingly educated, well spoken PMLN guy, and as far as I know non-jutt ...
lol think people still living in the 60s...
This guys a f-ing meme
this is standard ptiHe is a known painda
was growing his mustache, trying to act like a Chaudhary from the 70s Punjabi movie, saying I am jutt, jutt,jutt in every sentence,
I am a jutt I'll win the election just because of my clan alone (jutt majority region)
got his a** handed to him by a seemingly educated, well spoken PMLN guy, and as far as I know non-jutt ...
lol think people still living in the 60s...
This guys a f-ing meme
yar honestly it would've made sense if someone like tariq jameel had made this criticism but frankly, criticism like this coming from the singer of songs like billo day ghar, chamkili and nuch punjaban nuch just doesn't hold any water. hypocritical at best...
Khud kanjar hy top ka . Bat sai the wese. My mom used to say *Allah hu* lullaby