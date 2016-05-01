Shameful Indian propaganda in favor of Israelis

Dariush the Great
Jan 28, 2020
How low can the Indians really sink?
Why are lies like this so easily spread? This fake news is spread by Indian twitter users. What do Indians get out of this ?
To Iranians who support India : Get your head out of your *** ASAP
