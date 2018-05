New All hollow claims of mullahs of Iran and writing death to Israel on missiles models won't make you capable to fight Modern Warfare.where is irgc where id Iranian air defence and proud Air Force since 1979 they are waiting for this war when it's knocking on its door they put false sign do not disturb because we are afraid of your firepower. Iran can only fight war with awaited imam before that they are sheeps not even wolves in Syria as an independent observer shameful day for Iran and it's mullahs today.

Click to expand...