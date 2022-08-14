What's new

Shameful dance on main flag hoisting ceremony at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad by pmln

lastofthepatriots said:
Wtf is this shit?


Pleaj meri kotha biriyani plate pack kar dein....Ghar ja ke kaa loon ga..
Iqbal and Jinnah must be proud of Islamic Republic of Pakistan doing this.
The millions martyred for Islamic Republic of
Pakistan would be proud seeing it like this.
The millions of martyrs and tireless efforts of our leaders for creating Islamic Republic of Pakistan out of Secular india must be because we can come to this.
 
Sayfullah said:
Basically this minus the alcohol (at least in public)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558808005117759488
I don't the issue , pakistanis are diverse and comes in all shapes and ideologies- you see our flag in pride parade too- are we going to stop them and take their pakistaniyat from em?, just like relgious people have right to celebrate independence day so do others

We all love the country and celebrate it's independence - that's the most important part , how we choose to celebrate means little
 

