Shame on Pakistani Establishment! There is ABSOLUTE break down of governance in Karachi/Sindh

Ghazwa-e-Hind said: I have a request to IMF, Asian Development Bank etc.



Please stop giving loans, bailouts to Pakistan until the government decides to fix the financial hub of Pakistan called Karachi.



Because without fixing Karachi, Pakistan cant payback the loans and default.



Thank you. Click to expand...

You're from Karachi, right? Please share this in your circle.COPIED: As rain is expected to start again in Karachi, please note the following:For home delivery of diesel and groceries, call Farmaish: +92 300 0327624For delivery of medicines, call Dawai: 021- 111 329 224Anyone who is unwell and can't get out, call Mohafiz and they'll arrange a doctor consultation for you: 0333 1900109If you know of any family who might need hot cooked food, please call on 03342658063For those whose homes have been destroyed and they need shelter, please look out for the nearest imambargah and take shelter. All 250 imambargahs in Karachi are open to anyone who might need shelter, food, water etc.For those who are stuck in the rain on the road and might need help in getting their cars towed, please call on the following numbers: 0300 2097203, 0300 2404526, 0322 2216919, 0300 5725555 and 0345 2866062.These are the numbers of tow trucks and cars companies.Some emergency helplines for Karachi are: Edhi: 115, Aman: 1021, Chhipa: 1020, Red Crescent: 1030, PDMA: 021-99332003-5, KMC helpline + fire brigade: 1339Thank you! Stay safe.