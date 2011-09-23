What's new

Shame on Pakistani Establishment! There is ABSOLUTE break down of governance in Karachi/Sindh

Copied POST

Any one seen any rehabilitation/ rescue work in terms of pumps pumping out water by #DHA/ #CBC in last couple of days specifically post rain??

Please advise if any single one of you got any kind of service out of them after the rains.

Whats happening at the seafront? The muck and garb accumulated who is behind those works?
Kya #CEODHA or #CBC apnee rozee halal kar rahay hain since the last two days specifically?

As some of us are already saying we are living in the glorified slums of Karachi.

Time to hold them accountable in this state of emergency but 9th and 10th Muharram, a Saturday and Sunday give them the perfect opportunity of staying away from the responsibilities bestowed upon them. Seeing is believing. Water is receding owing to sun coming out not owing to relief efforts. Please tell me someone I am wrong. I'd love to hear this.

- Networks are down whereby we are unable to help ourselves.
- ATMs are down people are strapped for cash. Thank you #KE!
- No food, no clean drinking water, tanker mafia charging exorbitant rates for provision of our basic right! What do we pay water tax to #DHA for??
- Residents will be falling sick in #DHA owing to the flooding in their homes.
- They are unable to rush to emergencies locked inside their own homes. Picture this no food, no clean water, companies supplying clean water unable to produce again thank you #KE. I understand the danger of Electrocution owing to flooding. But some of it seems to be hog wash also.
- Soon the fanciest of all cars will break down on the broken infrastructure no matter how big what to talk of the smaller ones.
-We think a thousand times before getting out whether if its worth it to wreck our property and our life from fear of electrocution.

Just to name a few of our immediate concerns.
Notice any one I havent addressed the Govt of Sindh yet!

Wishing the #DHAAdministrator and #CBC a rocking weekend! If not too much of trouble, please apprise us of your planning and implementation of relief efforts! Just wondering if accountability is a terminology you may be familiar with?

A resident of DHA Karachi!

This is just one post that I have shared here...Believe me, people are helpless and angry as ****. The way whole state has abandoned people here is just unbelievable.

People are stuck inside houses, water inside their houses up to 4 feet...No electricity for 2 days..there are elders stuck in there. Mothers are crying. People are unable to decide whether they should leave their houses or not.

DHA - all phases and Clifton of Karachi are severely affected and there is no one there from authority to shown up at crisis.

KARACHI is literally BLOWN AWAY by Pakistan....Cleaned Bowled, literally. This crisis wouldn't have been so severe had it not been PPP ruling us for 12 bloody damn YEARS unchecked - Courtesy of one and only - THE Pakistani Establishment.

This is how PAKISTAN treats their so called FINANCIAL HUB -

THE LARGEST CITY OF MORE THAN FUKIN 20 MILLION PEOPLE

I really hope WORLD is watching.


Thank you.
 
I have a request to IMF, Asian Development Bank etc.

Please stop giving loans, bailouts to Pakistan until the government decides to fix the financial hub of Pakistan called Karachi.

Because without fixing Karachi, Pakistan cant payback the loans and default.

Thank you.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
I have a request to IMF, Asian Development Bank etc.

Please stop giving loans, bailouts to Pakistan until the government decides to fix the financial hub of Pakistan called Karachi.

Because without fixing Karachi, Pakistan cant payback the loans and default.

Thank you.
You're from Karachi, right? Please share this in your circle.

COPIED: As rain is expected to start again in Karachi, please note the following:

For home delivery of diesel and groceries, call Farmaish: +92 300 0327624

For delivery of medicines, call Dawai: 021- 111 329 224

Anyone who is unwell and can't get out, call Mohafiz and they'll arrange a doctor consultation for you: 0333 1900109

If you know of any family who might need hot cooked food, please call on 03342658063

For those whose homes have been destroyed and they need shelter, please look out for the nearest imambargah and take shelter. All 250 imambargahs in Karachi are open to anyone who might need shelter, food, water etc.

For those who are stuck in the rain on the road and might need help in getting their cars towed, please call on the following numbers: 0300 2097203, 0300 2404526, 0322 2216919, 0300 5725555 and 0345 2866062.

These are the numbers of tow trucks and cars companies.

Some emergency helplines for Karachi are: Edhi: 115, Aman: 1021, Chhipa: 1020, Red Crescent: 1030, PDMA: 021-99332003-5, KMC helpline + fire brigade: 1339

Thank you! Stay safe.
 
Karachi people should elect establishment for 20-30 years now, one day inshallah it will become Peshawar :lol:

i have heard that Peshawaris ditched mini buses, but Karachi is adament on preserving this Peshawar culture.

regards
 
I feel sad for this situation and am genuinely praying for a better future for the people of Karachi.

What can people of other cities do to help Karachi, rather than just donating to the relief?
 
Looks like Karachi needs a “Marshal” plan with a "Martial" execution....

If you want Khair never vote for any leftist parties in a Muslim country for they lack Iman....

Paks voted for Mujib and Bhutto en masse, and they were struck with catastrophic disasters - 1 million Bangals perished in 1970 cyclone, another million (mostly Muhajirs) in '71 war, and 2 millions in '74 famine ....

All the Bathists in Irak, Syria etc. were leftists, and see the results for yourselves...

The Turkish folks haven't given absolute majority to the leftist parties in general elections since 1950. The leftist parties could get into the power only with the help of the military via conducting coups...
 
Its terrible whats become of Karachi but it was a long time coming. Its as if the city is literally throwing back the garbage and pollution that its residents have subjected it to over the years.

Residents of Karachi have to take some ownership & responsibility; Stop electing people & parties that dont care one bit for you. Stop polluting & destroying your city. Stop building over storm drains. Stop killing each other in the name of politics or what ever else. Stop waiting for a messiah and take ownership yourself of playing your role in restoring the city.

You know when things get very bad the elite will shift to another city or another country. You the ordinary resident will be left to your own devices in a ruined city.
 
FCPX said:
Its terrible whats become of Karachi but it was a long time coming. Its as if the city is literally throwing back the garbage and pollution that its residents have subjected it to over the years.

Residents of Karachi have to take some ownership & responsibility; Stop electing people & parties that dont care one bit for you. Stop polluting & destroying your city. Stop building over storm drains. Stop killing each other in the name of politics or what ever else. Stop waiting for a messiah and take ownership yourself of playing your role in restoring the city.

You know when things get very bad the elite will shift to another city or another country. You the ordinary resident will be left to your own devices in a ruined city.
It is time that Karachiites of all backgrounds get on the streets to protest for their rights collectively.

Imagine the voice which this movement can have if, for example, a hashtag such as #StandWithKarachi goes viral all over Pakistan.

Imagine seeing people from Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Multan get out into the streets to support Karachiites in their time of need.

I think PTI leaders should organize a mass movement to stand in solidarity with the people of Karachi.

It would be the end of PPP and force them to retreat even further into Androoni Sindh.
 
Very sorry to see whats become of Karachi. Without sustainable and fuctioning Karachi, Pakistan cannot prosper.
 
