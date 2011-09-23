Shame on Pakistani Establishment! There is ABSOLUTE break down of governance in Karachi/Sindh

PaklovesTurkiye
Copied POST
--------
Any one seen any rehabilitation/ rescue work in terms of pumps pumping out water by #DHA/ #CBC in last couple of days specifically post rain??
Please advise if any single one of you got any kind of service out of them after the rains.
Whats happening at the seafront? The muck and garb accumulated who is behind those works?
Kya #CEODHA or #CBC apnee rozee halal kar rahay hain since the last two days specifically?
As some of us are already saying we are living in the glorified slums of Karachi.
Time to hold them accountable in this state of emergency but 9th and 10th Muharram, a Saturday and Sunday give them the perfect opportunity of staying away from the responsibilities bestowed upon them. Seeing is believing. Water is receding owing to sun coming out not owing to relief efforts. Please tell me someone I am wrong. I'd love to hear this.
- Networks are down whereby we are unable to help ourselves.
- ATMs are down people are strapped for cash. Thank you #KE!
- No food, no clean drinking water, tanker mafia charging exorbitant rates for provision of our basic right! What do we pay water tax to #DHA for??
- Residents will be falling sick in #DHA owing to the flooding in their homes.
- They are unable to rush to emergencies locked inside their own homes. Picture this no food, no clean water, companies supplying clean water unable to produce again thank you #KE. I understand the danger of Electrocution owing to flooding. But some of it seems to be hog wash also.
- Soon the fanciest of all cars will break down on the broken infrastructure no matter how big what to talk of the smaller ones.
-We think a thousand times before getting out whether if its worth it to wreck our property and our life from fear of electrocution.
Just to name a few of our immediate concerns.
Notice any one I havent addressed the Govt of Sindh yet!
Wishing the #DHAAdministrator and #CBC a rocking weekend! If not too much of trouble, please apprise us of your planning and implementation of relief efforts! Just wondering if accountability is a terminology you may be familiar with?
A resident of DHA Karachi!
----------
This is just one post that I have shared here...Believe me, people are helpless and angry as ****. The way whole state has abandoned people here is just unbelievable.
People are stuck inside houses, water inside their houses up to 4 feet...No electricity for 2 days..there are elders stuck in there. Mothers are crying. People are unable to decide whether they should leave their houses or not.
DHA - all phases and Clifton of Karachi are severely affected and there is no one there from authority to shown up at crisis.
KARACHI is literally BLOWN AWAY by Pakistan....Cleaned Bowled, literally. This crisis wouldn't have been so severe had it not been PPP ruling us for 12 bloody damn YEARS unchecked - Courtesy of one and only - THE Pakistani Establishment.
This is how PAKISTAN treats their so called FINANCIAL HUB -
THE LARGEST CITY OF MORE THAN FUKIN 20 MILLION PEOPLE
I really hope WORLD is watching.
Thank you.
