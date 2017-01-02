'Shame on Canada': Thousands attend Cancel Canada Day rallies. NO PRIDE IN GENOCIDE

Jul 1, 2021 | 4:16 PM

'Shame on Canada': Thousands attend Cancel Canada Day rally on Parliament Hill A sea of orange shirts replaced the usual red and white on Parliament Hill and in downtown Ottawa on July 1, as thousands of people called to 'Cancel Canada Day' following the recent discovery of unmarked graves at three former residential schools.

OTTAWA -- A sea of orange shirts replaced the usual red and white on Parliament Hill and in downtown Ottawa on July 1, as thousands of people called to "Cancel Canada Day" following the recent discovery of unmarked graves at three former residential schools.The Anishnabe nation and Indigenous rights group Idle No More organized the "#CancelCanadaDay" march from the Indigenous Services Canada building in Gatineau to Parliament Hill on Thursday.In a statement on its website, Idle No More said the gathering was to "honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian state.""We will not celebrate the ongoing genocide within Canada against Indigenous people," says a statement on Facebook. "Instead we will gather to honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian state, including the many lives lost to residential schools."Thousands of people, many wearing orange shirts, shouted "Shame on Canada", "No pride on genocide," and "Bring them home" as they walked onto Parliament Hill.