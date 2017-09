But today Indians are fast moving on to Shalwar Kameez. 50 years ago it was restricted to the Sikhs in Punjab - although even they used a tight pyjama instead of loose shalwar. Today Shalwar Kameez has spread everywhere in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. The Sari is fast disapearing. I have no idea what brought this. Even more surprising when Indian's seem to be hostile to anything Pakistani.



And just to note Sikhs wore Kurta/Pajama and the Muslim Banglas used to wear Saris - look up even the images of 1971 war you can see that. Indira Gandhi as late as 1980s wore Saree all the time.

