Shalom UAE: Dubai hugs Israel.

No, Nada, not going to happen until Palestinian's will accept Israel, which is also not going to happen as we all know.



Today you are asking us to accept Israel, tomorrow a thought will come forward to forget Kashmir and become friends with India.



I am glad that Pakistan hasnt and will not accept Israel, despite of so much pressure from behind the scene. Also this whole episode of accept Israel has shown us who is our friend and who pretend to be our friends i.e. Arab countries. More to the point, we wouldn't forget how Arabs have backstabbed us on Kashmir through OIC and by supporting India on almost every step on the way. Its high time for Pakistan to stick to our true friends China and Turkey.



Last but not the least, Sheikhs do alot of things which arent halal in Islam, we dont follow Sheikhs we follow Islam.