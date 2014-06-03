Shalom UAE: Dubai hugs Israel.

What's new

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Pakistan
United Kingdom
So much respect to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as UAE recieves the first direct flight from Tel Aviv, Israel to Dubai. Recognition of Israel is fantastic news. So is it time Pakistan followed our UAE brothers? When can we expect flights from Tel Aviv to land in Islamabad. I mean if our loyal ally UAE and the Sheikhs think this is halal why can't Pakistan?

1598880222421.png



The first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE has landed, marking a major step in normalising relations after the announcement of a peace deal.
The El Al airliner made the three-hour trip, carrying a delegation of Israeli and US officials.
The flight was allowed to cross Saudi Arabian airspace, normally blocked to Israeli air traffic.
The UAE has become only the third Arab country in the Middle East to recognise Israel since its founding in 1948.
On Saturday the UAE repealed a law boycotting Israel which had been in place since 1972, and earlier this month the two countries opened direct telephone services for the first time.
The agreement to normalise relations - brokered by the US - was made publ
 
Aug 8, 2019
Canada
Canada
No, Nada, not going to happen until Palestinian's will accept Israel, which is also not going to happen as we all know.

Today you are asking us to accept Israel, tomorrow a thought will come forward to forget Kashmir and become friends with India.

I am glad that Pakistan hasnt and will not accept Israel, despite of so much pressure from behind the scene. Also this whole episode of accept Israel has shown us who is our friend and who pretend to be our friends i.e. Arab countries. More to the point, we wouldn't forget how Arabs have backstabbed us on Kashmir through OIC and by supporting India on almost every step on the way. Its high time for Pakistan to stick to our true friends China and Turkey.

Last but not the least, Sheikhs do alot of things which arent halal in Islam, we dont follow Sheikhs we follow Islam.
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

Nov 19, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
Nothing new here. Uae will become part of Israel soon.they will happily accept it. Uae and other Arabs are basically extension of Jew lobby helped by British against a legitimate Muslim empire which we call ottoman empire. These Arabs only want money,more wives,more underground jails. They can even sell their sisters. This is reality of Arabs. On the other hand, Persians are same. Their fight is to capture makka and Medina and disrespect sahaba in open just like they are doing it in Pakistan. These two should be Immediately expelled from Pakistan. Anyway congratulations to uae. I don't blame Israel. Israel is a powerful country and it likes expansion. I don't blame Jews. When you see opportunity,you cash in.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
Please stop being Irani Zionist mullah lover or I will report you. How dare you malign Saudia Arabia by suggesting a Zionist plane flew over the custodian of Islam's holy sites? The true flightpath was along Asad's Syria, then across Iraq, then into Shia Iran where it refueled at Tehran continuing it's journey south.


Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Coincidence????

Several hurt in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast, police say gas fault likely
Reuters 31 Aug 2020
The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, local media reported. — Photo courtesy Abu Dhabi Police Twitter

Several people were injured on Monday in an explosion that was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, the police said in a statement.
The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi-owned The National daily said, adding that other retail outlets were also damaged.







Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.
Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.
Rashid Saeed Street is also known as the airport road, where top aides to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to land later on Monday, in a historical trip between Israel and another Arab country.
 
T

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Pakistan
United Kingdom
So, the Saudis are the second escort in this threesum by Israel.

What happened to "we dont recognise Israel" ? Is there no such thing like "street power" in these fiefdoms?
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Taimoor Khan said:
So, the Saudis are the second escort in this threesum by Israel.

What happened to "we dont recognise Israel" ? Is there no such thing like "street power" in these fiefdoms?
Hate for Shia Iran over takes hate for Zionist Israel. Saudi's and UAE will have a three some anytime with Israel to rub Iran.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Clutch said:
Coincidence????

Several hurt in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast, police say gas fault likely
Reuters 31 Aug 2020
The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, local media reported. — Photo courtesy Abu Dhabi Police Twitter

Several people were injured on Monday in an explosion that was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, the police said in a statement.
The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi-owned The National daily said, adding that other retail outlets were also damaged.







Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.
Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.
Rashid Saeed Street is also known as the airport road, where top aides to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to land later on Monday, in a historical trip between Israel and another Arab country.
Probably ex-pat Pakistani's and being covered up. But after expect our lot to get rounded out and sent back to Pakistan with Indian's replacing them.
 
