Shalom UAE: Dubai hugs Israel.

So much respect to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as UAE recieves the first direct flight from Tel Aviv, Israel to Dubai. Recognition of Israel is fantastic news. So is it time Pakistan followed our UAE brothers? When can we expect flights from Tel Aviv to land in Islamabad. I mean if our loyal ally UAE and the Sheikhs think this is halal why can't Pakistan?
The first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE has landed, marking a major step in normalising relations after the announcement of a peace deal.
The El Al airliner made the three-hour trip, carrying a delegation of Israeli and US officials.
The flight was allowed to cross Saudi Arabian airspace, normally blocked to Israeli air traffic.
The UAE has become only the third Arab country in the Middle East to recognise Israel since its founding in 1948.
On Saturday the UAE repealed a law boycotting Israel which had been in place since 1972, and earlier this month the two countries opened direct telephone services for the first time.
The agreement to normalise relations - brokered by the US - was made publ
