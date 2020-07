I assume that a 500-700 ton craft would have a range of minimum 2000 NM.







If they are shallow water capable, they should be able to operate in this column, hence penetrate anchorages and harbors or at least have a SDV payload that undertakes the same. Detection in these waters of next to impossible. Look at the case of Cheonan attack. Conventional platforms are useless in shallow water, and against compact submarines.







I am humbled by your praise as i am not worthy, as I learn a lot from you guys here. I believe Pakistan needs anywhere from 6-8 such platforms in the coming years.

Click to expand...