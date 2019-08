Is it come to this that I shall come in front of GHQ and burn my self with fire?

I haven't slept in 2 fucking days it's not my ego but you tell me how should I feel if i see my family on the other side of Kashmir and I cant get word from them. They love Pakistan and lifted the banner of Pakistan

Or should I go burn myself in front of shuakat lines in front of special place?

These rapist will be rapping my family and killing my family and the boys in uniform just look at my family being rapped by drunk Indian soldiers?

I Ask you as a Muslim is it ok with you Pakistani to leave them at the mercy of these drunk soldiers?

If Pakistan won't act then it's my Curse to Pakistan to be humiliated and I pray to God of Pakistan army won't act then my prayers is such

O lord Almighty grant Kashmiris the victory and before you grant us this victory get these corrupt Pakistani out of here.

And to Pakistan Armey

If you won't help then my prayer is that please grant us victory without Pakistani Army and shame everyone who was not sincere with us

You are creator oh Almighty Grant us Kashmiri Muslim such strength that we can take vengeance on those who are in India and especially those who backstabbed us.

I Swear To Almighty who holds my breath if Pakistan won't act then oh lord make these selfish humiliate.

OH Almighty make these selfish Pakistani and Indian at our feet for you Almighty Allah holds more power over everyone.

If Pakistan Army Abandone us let them be humiliated

if Pakistan abandon us then treat them worse.

P

Oh almighty in the name of prophet and in the name of Muhammad(peace be upon him) ask you of these Pakistani cant do anything then almighty so be it. Curse them who couldn't act in time and let us none but civilians be wasted in cause of your matters and you question them why.

