Shall DG ISPR decide whether there was conspiracy or not? Ex PM Imran Khan questions neutrals once again

No PM has exposed neutrals more than ex PM Imran Khan.They are lying to save face like it’s the 90’s. They should just stop man, these jernails are from the Jurassic era where they think they can lie and people will just eat it up.
No PM has exposed neutrals more than ex PM Imran Khan.
No PM has exposed neutrals more than ex PM Imran Khan.
Fear of Imran KhanKhan sahab hasnt said a word - They keep hurting themselves through unnecessary statements.
New Recruit
these TLP Goons are awfully silent against India. Guess now everyone knows where they get their funding.Now TLP is launched against PTI.
Imran Khan is right, it's up to supreme court to decide. Military spokesperson cannot give verdicts or give statements on economy.
Khan sahab hasnt said a word - They keep hurting themselves through unnecessary statements.
IK should take names. It is enough. Establishment has played dirty. They were and are involved full stop. They are responsible for this mess.