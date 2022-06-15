What's new

Shall DG ISPR decide whether there was conspiracy or not? Ex PM Imran Khan questions neutrals once again

Norwegian said:
No PM has exposed neutrals more than ex PM Imran Khan.
Click to expand...

Imran hasn’t said anything. These jernails have exposed themselves. How the **** do you lie to the nation when they’ve visibly seen you commit the treachery?

Kidnapping journalists, threatening, beating and torturing citizens. You think they need IK to see what the **** is going on?

I said it on another thread but it’s beyond pathetic like when a 4 year old lies to you.

This video aptly explains what DG ISPR is doing:

 
It's time the neutrals stay inside their barracks, their job is to take orders not make them. In real democracies they are just Yes men, they have no business running the countries affaires other then their pre-defined bound duties of protecting the borders, which they seem to have failed miserably.
 
PakistaniFirst

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Now TLP is launched against PTI.

Imran Khan is right, it's up to supreme court to decide. Military spokesperson cannot give verdicts or give statements on economy.



Khan sahab hasnt said a word 😁 - They keep hurting themselves through unnecessary statements.
Click to expand...
these TLP Goons are awfully silent against India. Guess now everyone knows where they get their funding.
They destroy public property by protesting against France ( eventho France isnt effect two bit by these hooligans).
WHY DONT TLP GO AND WAGE WAR AGAINST INDIA FOR ITS SYSTEMATIC BLASPHEMY?
 

