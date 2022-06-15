Shall DG ISPR decide whether there was conspiracy or not? Ex PM Imran Khan questions neutrals once again

Norwegian said: No PM has exposed neutrals more than ex PM Imran Khan. Click to expand...

Imran hasn’t said anything. These jernails have exposed themselves. How the **** do you lie to the nation when they’ve visibly seen you commit the treachery?Kidnapping journalists, threatening, beating and torturing citizens. You think they need IK to see what the **** is going on?I said it on another thread but it’s beyond pathetic like when a 4 year old lies to you.This video aptly explains what DG ISPR is doing: