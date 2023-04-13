Shaitan - Iblis, if goes to Haj , he still remains a Shaitan

AZADPAKISTAN2009
In middle of Muslims standing isolated , by parameter /barrier
But Muslims curse the Shaitan , left and right
Iblis - will always remain an Iblis
An Iblis will claim , look I am present among you , and
I have become a Muslim a pious Muslim as I stand before you but
he will remain an Iblis forever
Even the devil/Shaitan /Iblis will say .
Look , I have this beautiful barrier around me - Iblis's VIP Protocol
But Muslim's Lanat and Bd-dua will haunt him till eternity
