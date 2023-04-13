Shaitan - Iblis, if goes to Haj , he still remains a Shaitan

Iblis - will always remain an Iblis

In middle of Muslims standing isolated , by parameter /barrierBut Muslims curse the Shaitan , left and rightAn Iblis will claim , look I am present among you , andI have become a Muslim a pious Muslim as I stand before you buthe will remain an Iblis foreverEven the devil/Shaitan /Iblis will say .Look , I have this beautiful barrier around me - Iblis's VIP ProtocolBut Muslim's Lanat and Bd-dua will haunt him till eternity