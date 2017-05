That's how these Bugti Sardars manage to keep their activities High. No matter they're Pro Pak or Anti Pak. They're only there to make their own business. Talal and Shahzain are very well known in Baluchistan for Kidnapping. Raising some Pro Pak Slogans being a Baluch Sardar makes them a white collar citizen. We should try to identify those who just mean Power.

