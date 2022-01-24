What's new

Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser

Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser​

“I will remain associated with party and keep contributing as member of legal fraternity,” says Shahzad Akbar​


By Web Desk
January 24, 2022



Former adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar. Photo: PID
Former adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar. Photo: PID
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Monday resigned from his post.
Talking to Twitter, Shahzad Akbar has announced,” I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor.”



Akbar hoped that the ongoing process of accountability will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as per the manifesto of the ruling PTI.
“I will remain associated with party and keep contributing as member of legal fraternity,” he added.
According to insiders, PM Imran Khan had expressed dissatisfaction with his performance two weeks back.
A former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Akbar was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability in August 2018.
Later, in December 2019, he was also given an additional portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on interior affairs.
In July 2020, the barrister was promoted and made adviser to the prime minister on accountability and Interior with the status of a federal minister.

‘More important work is now awaiting you’​

Commenting on the resignation, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry admired Akbar’s services as Adviser to the PM on Accountability and Interior.


He said, “You worked under tremendous pressure,it was never easy to take on Mafias but way you worked and handled cases is admirable”.
Hinting at a new task for Shehzad Akbar in the government, Fawad Chaudhry has said that “more important work” is now awaiting you.

Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser

“I will remain associated with party and keep contributing as member of legal fraternity,” says Shahzad Akbar
