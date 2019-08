The plot thickens,the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability (Minister of State) Mr Shahzad Akbar has been sighted with the King Maker and Property Tycoon Malik Riaz in London today. The untouchable Malik Riaz virtually holds the top powerful elite in his hand and is known to entice the lot with his lucrative plots. The video below leaves a lot of questions unanswered again.





Click to expand...