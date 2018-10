Pakistanis thrive on this fake thunderous jazbaa rhetoric which they deliver to the gullible wide eyed Awam. The Awam leaves, honour satisfied and a ludicrous deranged pride Then travel the capitals of the world with a begging bowl and Yaas saar . Yif you please sir . Bheek de do. Immediately come out of meetings and declare they gave Whaat Phor to the foreigner.

It dissolves into patent lies if the transcript of meetings is ever released, which they usually declare should be a state secret

