What's new

Shahriar Alam: Govt working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to pre-1965 level

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,299
-6
14,066

Shahriar Alam: Govt working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to pre-1965 level​

Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between Bangladesh and India

Untitled 1 53 54

Representational image Bigstock
UNB

Published: April 12, 2023 10:58 AM | Last updated: April 12, 2023 10:58 AM

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to the pre-1965 level for shared prosperity of the region.

The state minister had a meeting on Wednesday with the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha, in Agartala.

Shahriar Alam requested the Tripura chief minister to name a road after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sought his support in constructing a Shaheed Minar in Agartala.

The state minister congratulated Saha on his recent assumption of the office of the chief minister of Tripura.

He paid tribute to the people of Tripura for opening their homes and hearts to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971.

Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between Bangladesh and India.

They discussed issues of mutual interests and concerns and agreed to promote close collaboration for augmenting the trade relations between Bangladesh and northeast India, particularly Tripura, and people-to-people contact.

The state minister invited the Tripura chief minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Saha requested expediting the implementation of the ongoing connectivity initiatives, particularly between Bangladesh and Tripura. He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh.

Nahim Razzaq, MP and member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs, and Bangladesh's assistant high commissioner in Agartala accompanied the state minister during the meeting.

Earlier, the state minister visited the Tripura State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace) in Agartala. Shahriar Alam left Agartala for Dhaka after meeting the chief minister.

www.dhakatribune.com

Shahriar Alam: Govt working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to pre-1965 level

Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between Bangladesh and India
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Invitation from India as G20 guest shows Bangladesh's economic importance: Shahriar Alam
Replies
1
Views
329
Sam6536
S
B
Japan proposes industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to India
Replies
3
Views
145
mb444
mb444
B
India, Bangladesh, Japan to hold connectivity meet in Tripura
Replies
0
Views
132
Black_cats
B
B
Indo-Bangla border killings embarrass us: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam
Replies
11
Views
445
leonblack08
leonblack08
B
Adani power deal very important, progressing for Bangladesh: State Minister Shahriar in India
Replies
0
Views
281
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom