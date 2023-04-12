Shahriar Alam: Govt working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to pre-1965 level​

Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between Bangladesh and IndiaRepresentational imageUNBPublished: April 12, 2023 10:58 AM | Last updated: April 12, 2023 10:58 AMState Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to take Bangladesh-India connectivity to the pre-1965 level for shared prosperity of the region.The state minister had a meeting on Wednesday with the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha, in Agartala.Shahriar Alam requested the Tripura chief minister to name a road after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sought his support in constructing a Shaheed Minar in Agartala.The state minister congratulated Saha on his recent assumption of the office of the chief minister of Tripura.He paid tribute to the people of Tripura for opening their homes and hearts to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971.Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between Bangladesh and India.They discussed issues of mutual interests and concerns and agreed to promote close collaboration for augmenting the trade relations between Bangladesh and northeast India, particularly Tripura, and people-to-people contact.The state minister invited the Tripura chief minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.Saha requested expediting the implementation of the ongoing connectivity initiatives, particularly between Bangladesh and Tripura. He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh.Nahim Razzaq, MP and member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs, and Bangladesh's assistant high commissioner in Agartala accompanied the state minister during the meeting.Earlier, the state minister visited the Tripura State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace) in Agartala. Shahriar Alam left Agartala for Dhaka after meeting the chief minister.