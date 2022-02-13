What's new

Shahid Afridi Quits PSL

Most likely told he won't play any further part in Competition due to lack of "performance"

Trying to exit gracefully , by announcing on Youtube
Should have stayed quiet and let team management take care of things
No need to be on Youtube to explain

We can see you are past your prime Shahid

Afridi has already burnt many bridges by writing books against many Senior Players and Managers , so the mistrust is visible

Is the pain there yes he is 100% right it must be respected but should have remained quiet till the event ends and simply retained himself as a Substitute player on sidelines or switched to management assistance role with in same team. When a player becomes injured during Series the Team Management announces the news and player maintains a quiet posture
 


