Shaheen welcomes UN chief appeal for Afghanistan’s assets release

KABUL (Pajhwok): Senior Taliban member and government envoy to the UN Suhail Shaheen has welcomed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appeal for the release of Afghanistan’s’ frozen assets and ease other rules that could help prevent economic collapse in the war-torn country.On his twitter handler Shaheen said: “I welcome UN Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres appeal to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system. He reflected the ground realities by saying, freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination for the people of Afghanistan,” “I appreciate the Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres statement, bringing to attention the situation of the Afghan people in this harsh winter.” “rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation.”