Shaheen Sehbai exclusive interview | Breaking News on no confidence motion | Aakhri Show

Listen to What Shaheen has to say about the No Confidence Motion against PM Imran Khan , the point of view of the military establishment , and what efforts they are doing to defuse this situation.This beg the question, if Military Establishment was serious to avoid this situation, as per their communication to Shaheen Sehbai, why MQM and BAP left the government benches!!It is a well known reality among Pakistani jounralists and commentators that these two parties take their instructions from the GHQ and in the past their leaders have been quoted saying that they had orders to follow.This is the reason IK appeared calm and assured, he thinks NO Confidence Motion would be called off on the promise of early elections!!Or Khan had been given false promises!!