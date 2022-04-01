What's new

Shaheen Sehbai exclusive interview | Breaking News on no confidence motion | Aakhri Show

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,218
4
9,811
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Listen to What Shaheen has to say about the No Confidence Motion against PM Imran Khan , the point of view of the military establishment , and what efforts they are doing to defuse this situation.


This beg the question, if Military Establishment was serious to avoid this situation, as per their communication to Shaheen Sehbai, why MQM and BAP left the government benches!!

It is a well known reality among Pakistani jounralists and commentators that these two parties take their instructions from the GHQ and in the past their leaders have been quoted saying that they had orders to follow.

This is the reason IK appeared calm and assured, he thinks NO Confidence Motion would be called off on the promise of early elections!!

Or Khan had been given false promises!!
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,668
0
4,348
crankthatskunk said:
Listen to What Shaheen has to say about the No Confidence Motion against PM Imran Khan , the point of view of the military establishment , and what efforts they are doing to defuse this situation.


This beg the question, if Military Establishment was serious to avoid this situation, as per their communication to Shaheen Sehbai, why MQM and BAP left the government benches!!

It is a well known reality among Pakistani jounralists and commentators that these two parties take their instructions from the GHQ and in the past their leaders have been quoted saying that they had orders to follow.

This is the reason IK appeared calm and assured, he thinks NO Confidence Motion would be called off on the promise of early elections!!

Or Khan had been given false promises!!
Click to expand...

The thing is Bajwa and Co has been caught pants down by IK. The things as it seems are going or have went to point of no return for opposition IK and even Bajwa and Co.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
339
maithil
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No-trust motion against PM Imran placed on NA agenda for tomorrow
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
K
Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran
27 28 29 30 31 32
Replies
467
Views
17K
SaadH
S
ejaz007
No-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal tabled in Balochistan Assembly
Replies
1
Views
491
313ghazi
313ghazi
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Disgruntled Balochistan MPAs submit no confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal
Replies
0
Views
214
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom