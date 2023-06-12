Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case

The Islamabad police on Monday registered a case against journalists Shaheen Sehbai, Wajahat Saeed Khan, and retired army officers including Adil Raja (YouTuber) and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi (YouTuber) for allegedly inciting people to attack military installations throughout the country on May 9 after the arrest of PTI chief.Complainant Muhammad Aslam said that he was passing by the federal capital’s G-11 area on May 9 when he saw a group of people sharing “screenshots of tweets and video messages” of Raja, Wajahat, Mehdi and Sehbai.He alleged that they were inciting people to launch attack on the military installations, spread terrorism and create chaos in the country after the arrest of PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case.Aslam demanded the authorities to take action against the social media accounts of the accused.An FIR was registered at the Ramna police station on the complaint of Aslam.On June 7, the military’s top brass vowed to tighten noose around masterminds and planners of May 9 incidents, said ISPR.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 81st Formation Commanders Conference, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and Formation Commanders, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).On May 9, PTI chief was held by the National Accountability Bureau with the help of the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. The arrest sparked countrywide protests including attacks on military installations and state properties across Pakistan.