What's new

Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,621
11
32,580
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
731486_18864496.jpg

The Islamabad police on Monday registered a case against journalists Shaheen Sehbai, Wajahat Saeed Khan, and retired army officers including Adil Raja (YouTuber) and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi (YouTuber) for allegedly inciting people to attack military installations throughout the country on May 9 after the arrest of PTI chief.

Complainant Muhammad Aslam said that he was passing by the federal capital’s G-11 area on May 9 when he saw a group of people sharing “screenshots of tweets and video messages” of Raja, Wajahat, Mehdi and Sehbai.

He alleged that they were inciting people to launch attack on the military installations, spread terrorism and create chaos in the country after the arrest of PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Aslam demanded the authorities to take action against the social media accounts of the accused.

An FIR was registered at the Ramna police station on the complaint of Aslam.

Army resolves to tighten 'noose of law' around May 9 perpetrators

On June 7, the military’s top brass vowed to tighten noose around masterminds and planners of May 9 incidents, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 81st Formation Commanders Conference, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and Formation Commanders, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

May 9 attacks

On May 9, PTI chief was held by the National Accountability Bureau with the help of the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. The arrest sparked countrywide protests including attacks on military installations and state properties across Pakistan.
dunyanews.tv

Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case

Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rawalpindi court moved to seize former army man’s properties(Adil Raja)
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan military officer sues Adil Raja for defamation in unprecedented UK action
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran will be tried in military courts for ‘planning, executing’ May 9 attacks: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
0
Views
128
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khadija Shah, 'prime suspect' in Corps Commander House attack, arrested
Replies
3
Views
288
blain2
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Back to zero': Maryam terms PTI disintegration 'karma'
Replies
14
Views
256
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom