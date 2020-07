Airforces around the globe carryout inter squadron manoeuvres and participate in multinational oversea exercises to hone their skills and polish their tactics. Amongst other practices the main focus is also given to scramble time of air assets. The goal involves, in any emergency to have sufficient number of aircraft in air in minimum time to meet any challenge.Ironically, USAF and RAF were both dismayed at the tactics adopted by the Indian Airforce while scrambling it's SU-30s during Red Flag and Indra Danush series of exercises. The IAF has adopted the policy of launching as far as SU-30s are concerned, individually with a gap of 60 Seconds while other participants would often carry out formation take-offs and landings.I was inclined to check how the PAF carries out it's scrambles and discovered the same procedure as NATO or Western air arms. It not only carries out formation scrambles and landings but also practices with four ship abreast formation take-off.