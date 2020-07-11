What's new

Shaheen III | News & Discussions.

Last Hope

Last Hope

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2010
7,275
2
8,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It has been disclosed, and is under development.
Its is a IRBM, range 5000-5500 KM, and nuclear warhead capable of carrying 2200KG

I havent got anyfurther information, but I guess only 15-25 would be made, and it would be tested in early 2012.

Tipu ICBM, whose range is is 7500-8500KM and capable of carrying nuclear warhead downto 4500KG is also under development so is Ghauri III IRBM, range 4000-45000KM and also nuclear warhead downto 1800KG

Tipu would be developed until mid 2014 and Ghauri III can be expected next year.


(These dates are my personal guess)
 
mikkix

mikkix

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2010
2,527
-3
1,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Japan
Gr8 work but who is helping us,I think no one, we are doing it in our own,, China???
Don't think so cause it can be a threat to them so they will not co-operating to us in it.
Well gr8 work again, interesting to see how it will work in 2014,
 
Last Hope

Last Hope

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2010
7,275
2
8,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mikkix said:
Gr8 work but who is helping us,I think no one, we are doing it in our own,, China???
Don't think so cause it can be a threat to them so they will not co-operating to us in it.
Well gr8 work again, interesting to see how it will work in 2014,
Click to expand...
Hey!
Its Chinese too who are helping us buddy!
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,542
-8
7,818
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
proudpakistanistudent said:
It has been disclosed, and is under development.
Its is a IRBM, range 5000-5500 KM, and nuclear warhead capable of carrying 2200KG

I havent got anyfurther information, but I guess only 15-25 would be made, and it would be tested in early 2012.

Tipu ICBM, whose range is is 7500-8500KM and capable of carrying nuclear warhead downto 4500KG is also under development so is Ghauri III IRBM, range 4000-45000KM and also nuclear warhead downto 1800KG

Tipu would be developed until mid 2014 and Ghauri III can be expected next year.


(These dates are my personal guess)
Click to expand...
I would be a bit cautious about those figures.
The payload field is too high for that range ...
doesn't sum up right.
 
Last Hope

Last Hope

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2010
7,275
2
8,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Deterrent

The Deterrent

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 7, 2011
3,174
39
6,374
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last Hope said:
Click to expand...
First,Pakistan does not have that much money to make different versions of each missile with varying payload (or different warheads).....

Second,Shaheen 2 carries one ton (1000kg) warhead,that is for sure...

Third,I think that Ghauri 3 program has been terminated because Shaheen 3 (if it IS under development) is better than it in every aspect.....

Last,we do not have any ICBM under development, for these reasons:

1.We don't have the money for it.
2.There is no possible enemy except Israel,which will already be in range once Shaheen 3 (if it IS under development) is operational...
3.It will create tremendous International pressure which we cannot afford now...
 
Last edited:
HAK

HAK

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2010
114
0
80
AhaseebA said:
First,Pakistan does not have that much money to make different versions of each missile with varying payload (or different warheads).....

Second,Shaheen 2 carries one ton (1000kg) warhead,that is for sure...

Third,I think that Ghauri 3 programme has been terminated because Shaheen 3 (if it IS under development) is better than it in every aspect.....

Last,we do not have any ICBM under development, for these reasons:

1.We don't have the money for it.
2.There is no possible enemy except Israel,which will already be in range once Shaheen 3 (if it IS under development) is operational...
Click to expand...
i'll give you a movie quote from indipendence day

"You dont actually think they spend 20000 dollars on a hammer; 30000 dollars on a toilet seat, do you??

this stopped me from wondering where they get the money from.
 
Last Hope

Last Hope

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2010
7,275
2
8,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This list isint updated one.
There is a thread on PDF, that we also are gonna have 'Taimur' ICBM :undecided:

Or maybe 'Tipu' and 'Taimur' are the same one?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

onebyone
China's CanSino in talks for COVID vaccine Phase III trial overseas
Replies
1
Views
629
vi-va
vi-va
Jyotish
'We will build ties in the neighbourhood': Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
ChennaiDude
ChennaiDude
Ali_Baba
  • Locked
JF-17 Block-4 -- Updates, News & Discussion
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
8K
The Eagle
The Eagle
L
Tech revolution may cause World War III, warns billionaire "Jack Ma"
Replies
0
Views
116
Liaslia
L
Foxtrot Alpha
Shaheen Bagh protest:Will Trump raise the issue with N.Modi during his visit?
Replies
5
Views
549
SrNair
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom