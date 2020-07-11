Shaheen III | News & Discussions.

The Deterrent
Jan 7, 2011
I'm looking forward to the view point of the members about this missile...
Hey!Gr8 work but who is helping us,I think no one, we are doing it in our own,, China???
Don't think so cause it can be a threat to them so they will not co-operating to us in it.
Well gr8 work again, interesting to see how it will work in 2014,
so we are not doing it to our own,Hey!
Its Chinese too who are helping us buddy!
I would be a bit cautious about those figures.It has been disclosed, and is under development.
Its is a IRBM, range 5000-5500 KM, and nuclear warhead capable of carrying 2200KG
I havent got anyfurther information, but I guess only 15-25 would be made, and it would be tested in early 2012.
Tipu ICBM, whose range is is 7500-8500KM and capable of carrying nuclear warhead downto 4500KG is also under development so is Ghauri III IRBM, range 4000-45000KM and also nuclear warhead downto 1800KG
Tipu would be developed until mid 2014 and Ghauri III can be expected next year.
(These dates are my personal guess)
I have got Charts of Nuclear Capable Missiles of Pakistan!I would be a bit cautious about those figures.
The payload field is too high for that range ...
doesn't sum up right.
sure sure...I have got Charts of Nuclear Capable Missiles of Pakistan!
Wanna have a look?
so what ..after all they are our brothers and we share the same destiny...so we are not doing it to our own,
means its a chinese missile and their program.
Lemme find it, and I will post it here!sure sure...
Of Course we do,so what ..after all they are our brothers and we share the same destiny...
We have done a lot of extrea ordinary things, and will do much greater than these, Inshallahits in our imagination until we will see live test.
First,Pakistan does not have that much money to make different versions of each missile with varying payload (or different warheads).....
i'll give you a movie quote from indipendence dayFirst,Pakistan does not have that much money to make different versions of each missile with varying payload (or different warheads).....
Second,Shaheen 2 carries one ton (1000kg) warhead,that is for sure...
Third,I think that Ghauri 3 programme has been terminated because Shaheen 3 (if it IS under development) is better than it in every aspect.....
Last,we do not have any ICBM under development, for these reasons:
1.We don't have the money for it.
2.There is no possible enemy except Israel,which will already be in range once Shaheen 3 (if it IS under development) is operational...