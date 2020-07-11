Shaheen III | News & Discussions.

First,Pakistan does not have that much money to make different versions of each missile with varying payload (or different warheads).....Second,Shaheen 2 carries one ton (1000kg) warhead,that is for sure...Third,I think that Ghauri 3 program has been terminated because Shaheen 3 () is better than it in every aspect.....Last,we do not have any ICBM under development, for these reasons:1.We don't have the money for it.2.There is no possible enemy except Israel,which will already be in range once Shaheen 3 () is operational...3.It will create tremendous International pressure which we cannot afford now...