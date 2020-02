Where do I "badmouth Pakistan"? If your closet mind is unable to accept constructive criticism of Pakistan then you are no better than those Indian Sanghis who rush to India's defense blindly without seeing the ground reality of the situation. On topic: I personally don't believe that the CAA is discriminatory and unconstitutional. If a Hindu majority nation believes that there are two large nations in South Asia which comes to the aid of any persecution of Muslims whilst no other nation are in place for other religions, and if that Hindu nation offers preferential refuge to those persecuted non-Muslim persons in South Asia, whilst not closing the door to Muslim refugees, how can that be described as discriminatory or inhumane?



Trump and the US administration ought to be the last people on earth to lecture anybody about non-religious or non-racial discrimination considering their track record.

