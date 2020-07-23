What's new

Shaheen-3 Missiles 90 Seconds To Delhi

After it reaches Delhi airspace, it joins other commercial jets in queue as they circle till air traffic control gives them permission to land.

And Windy ratifies from the UK.

easy with your failed comedy, don't give up your day job. pretty obvious that Windy was saying that it can hit new delhi in 90 seconds and can hit the farthest parts of india in under 4 minutes.
 
After it reaches Delhi airspace, it joins other commercial jets in queue as they circle till air traffic control gives them permission to land.

And Windy ratifies from the UK.

Dude if people in Indian subcontinent can watch a Cricket game taking place in UK then we also have the right to watch and listen to experts giving out their opinion and expertise on say PTV or NDTV.
 
Dude if people in Indian subcontinent can watch a Cricket game taking place in UK then we also have the right to watch and listen to experts giving out their opinion and expertise on say PTV or NDTV.
Most of you are kids of high ranking Generals here.

Why do you think PDF has consistently had such high Indian presence for closing on 15 years now.

A large chunk of tge IDs here are Indian deep state assets.

Most are silent. Keeping track of chatter. And tabs on xeuss and jamahir types.

Cheers, Doc
 
Most of you are kids of high ranking Generals here.

Why do you think PDF has consistently had such high Indian presence for closing on 15 years now.

A large chunk of tge IDs here are Indian deep state assets.

Most are silent. Keeping track of chatter. And tabs on xeuss and jamahir types.

Jamahir is a true leftist bro. I know some very intelligent leftists who just want good of this country with a different ideology.

Xeuss on the other hand, the less said the better.
 
I think the ballistic arc it makes, will make it land beyond Delhi... or can it be really be used for shorter distance?
 
Jamahir is a true leftist bro. I know some very intelligent leftists who just want good of this country with a different ideology.

Xeuss on the other hand, the less said the better.
You are mistaken about Jamahir.

He's let his guard down.

Cheers, Doc
 
Most of you are kids of high ranking Generals here.

Why do you think PDF has consistently had such high Indian presence for closing on 15 years now.

A large chunk of tge IDs here are Indian deep state assets.

Most are silent. Keeping track of chatter. And tabs on xeuss and jamahir types.

Well they will be disappointed since my late father was indeed in PA but he didn't retire as a General.
It's no rocket science that unlike say Russia and America, India and Pakistan have a common border, an aircraft breaking sound barrier over Lahore can rattle windows in Amritsar.
A former RAF Tornado RIO often argues with me that due to little distant between the two countries, in a full scale war, all the AWACS and other gadgets will be struggling with distinguishing incoming and outgoing aircraft formations. Maybe your deep state actors can report and address this situation before it's too late.
 
