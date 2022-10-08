Shahed-136 - Tracking usage & expanding understanding.

First sighting on September 13 - designated as Geran-2 in Kupyansk. In typical fashion, the tail is blown off with the serial number clearly visible.Russia is purported to have or is in the process of building it's own factories for these UAVs which we will assume will be a permanent part of Russia's military equipment.Wall Street Journal releases an article;They write that only in the zone of responsibility of the Ukrainian 92nd brigade, as a result of strikes by these drones, two 152-mm self-propelled howitzers, two 122-mm self-propelled howitzers, as well as two armored personnel carriers, and before that also a 155-mm the towed M777 howitzer was hit by a similar drone.Ukrainian telegram channels state 152-mm self-propelled guns 2S3 "Acacia" was attacked by Geran-2 around Sept 18thSomewhere in Mykolaiv./Nikoleav around Sept 20thSometime in September 23rd, Geran-2 made their noise over Odessa city center. Their is a collection of videos in the link, not just one so be sure to check the arrows to see.