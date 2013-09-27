What's new

Shahed-129 MALE UCAV | News and Discussions

SOHEIL

SOHEIL

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 9, 2011
15,790
-6
36,035
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of


Latest IRGC UAV, Shahed-129 became operational

attachment.php


Video :



In a ceremony attended by Major General Jafari latest IRGC AF UAV was unveiled.

He said that in one year shahed-129 have turned from a reconnaissance UAV to a UCAV(unmanned combat air vehicle)

He also said that iran has completed scientific work and reverse engineering of RQ-170 and many parts of this UAV have been designed indigenously and in near future we will have good news on RQ-170.

http://www.farsnews.com/newstext.php?nn=13920705000138

Brigadier Haji zadah announced Shahed-129 features:
it can carry 8 bombs and missiles at the same time
it has a flight endurance of 24 hours,range of 1700kms and flight ceiling of 24,000 feet
it can monitor 200kms around it
it took 4 years to design and build it
it has a 100 thousand toman of cost per one hour of flight
it has entered mass production under orders of General Jafari and will be used to monitor Iran's borders

http://farsnews.com/newstext.php?nn=13920705000188
http://www.farsnews.com/newstext.php?nn=13920705000164
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Serpentine

Serpentine

INT'L MOD
Dec 30, 2011
12,129
30
34,093
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
TV just showed it, I couldn't record it but I will post pics as soon as they are out.
It's relatively big (it shows the reporter and commander standing besides it) and a new model was also among them (a little bit larger than the S-129 that was displayed last year and also seemed to come with a retractable landing gear). They can carry 8 Sadid missiles, 24h flight endurance and it will be massively used in borders to fight drug trafficking and other smugglings.

Edit: Thanks Soheil :)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Stryker1982
Shahed-136 - Tracking usage & expanding understanding.
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
324
Views
8K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
dBSPL
TAI ANKA won Malaysia's UCAV tender
Replies
1
Views
168
Oublious
Oublious
SOHEIL
Shahed-149 UCAV | News and Discussions
Replies
13
Views
2K
PakFactor
PakFactor
drmeson
Shahed-171 missions in Israeli Airspace
Replies
1
Views
715
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
IranDefence
WSJ:Russia’s Use of Iranian Kamikaze Drones Creates New Dangers for Ukrainian Troops
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
5K
Raghfarm007
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom