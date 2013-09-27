Shahed-129 MALE UCAV | News and Discussions





Latest IRGC UAV, Shahed-129 became operational







Video :





​

reconnaissance UAV

UCAV(unmanned combat air vehicle)

has completed scientific work and reverse engineering of RQ-170

many parts of this UAV have been designed indigenously

8 bombs and missiles at the same time

24 hours

1700kms

24,000 feet

200kms around it

4 years to design and build it

100 thousand toman of cost per one hour of flight

In a ceremony attended by Major General Jafari latest IRGC AF UAV was unveiled.He said that in one year shahed-129 have turned from ato aHe also said that iranandand in near future we will have good news on RQ-170.Brigadier Haji zadah announced Shahed-129 features:it can carryit has a flight endurance of,range ofand flight ceiling ofit can monitorit tookit has ait has entered mass production under orders of General Jafari and will be used to monitor Iran's borders