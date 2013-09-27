Shahed-129 MALE UCAV | News and Discussions

Latest IRGC UAV, Shahed-129 became operational
Video :
In a ceremony attended by Major General Jafari latest IRGC AF UAV was unveiled.
He said that in one year shahed-129 have turned from a reconnaissance UAV to a UCAV(unmanned combat air vehicle)
He also said that iran has completed scientific work and reverse engineering of RQ-170 and many parts of this UAV have been designed indigenously and in near future we will have good news on RQ-170.
Brigadier Haji zadah announced Shahed-129 features:
it can carry 8 bombs and missiles at the same time
it has a flight endurance of 24 hours,range of 1700kms and flight ceiling of 24,000 feet
it can monitor 200kms around it
it took 4 years to design and build it
it has a 100 thousand toman of cost per one hour of flight
it has entered mass production under orders of General Jafari and will be used to monitor Iran's borders
