Shahbaz sharif's case against Daily Mail flops.

Money on my mind

All the time, all the time, oh

Slangin', sellin', niggas tellin'

Catchin' feelings, on the low

Friends switchin', different women

With you every night, woah

Prayin', sinnin', sinnin', prayin'

That the Lord, take my soul

Money on my mind

All the time, all the time, oh

Slangin', sellin', niggas tellin'

Catchin' feelings, on the low

Friends switchin', different women

With you every night, woah

Prayin', sinnin', sinnin', prayin'

That the Lord, take my soul

Fargo

The wolves come out at night nigga

Dirty money, all I know is dirty money

Millionaire, 30 under 30 money

That my brother, but he down in murder somethin'

Jae my brother, but he down the way

It's dirty I don't know where it came from

It's dirty, I don't know where the name from

New extended .30 and his hand gun

And touching million ain't gon' change where we came from

I can't let no **** niggas round me

I can't let no **** niggas round me

My lil niggas got a problem, we gon' go to work

I bent the corner in that 7, I was smoking purp

He said he's about to do a body told me hold his work

He nearly fell up out the window, I had to hold his shirt, woah

I can't let no **** niggas round me

Got this 30 and my young nigga 'bout it, yeah

Put that on my mama, I won't die no **** nigga

When you start get commas, that's when they want to **** with you

When you starvin', who gon' come pay that re-up with you?

Niggas left you out for dead and never stuck with you

You had to feed the family, that's first

Make them pussy niggas understand ya, that the first

Rich and switch, 20 bands for a verse

Rich and switch, 20 bands for a course

I can't let no **** niggas round me

But I'm 'bout it like these young niggas 'round me

Liberace steady drippin' off my wrist

Slip in Versace, then I mix it with the kitchen

I lost my conscious the day I **** up with them chickens

A lot of bread that we done fucked off on these bitches

I know it's wrong, I know it's wrong, I know I'm selfish

I see that Fendi, see Chanel, I can't help it

Got all these problems and I'm just tryna dodge the devil

We shot Diego then they gave Speedy double

It hurt my heart when they immigrated (karo)

He down to let these bitches fly, no Furtado

He down to let these bitches sing, no vibrato

He gon' let them bitches

I got the liquor, the pour up

And shawty she got all the dope I can roll with

We run the city and I get the money from all the bitches I roll with

I hop in the phantom

I hop in the phantom

I hop in that bitch, I'm like yeah, yeah

Don't tell me you at it, don't tell me you at it

Don't tell me you back in this bitch, yeah

I can't let no **** niggas 'round me

I can't let no **** niggas 'round me

Fa life nigga