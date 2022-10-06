What's new

Shahbaz Sharif tries to build a cipher narrative

In today's press conference Shahbaz Sharif tried to build a new narrative on the cipher. But unable to explain when a reporter asked did he see any difference between translated cipher one you have and the one in the foreign office or have you had seen the cipher. He is unable to answer and starts explaining what is cipher and its decoded form.
The solution was simple, get a the copy of translated cipher from the Foreign Office and see it.
And said " by God" Imran Khan is a fraud.
 
O bhai sab mazak hai.

The easiest way to put this mess to rest is an inquiry by the SC.

If I accuse you of a murder after you read a letter, then to disprove that, you will show the letter to a neutral party at the first instance. You won't hide it. To phir dikhao.

They had an NSC meeting after coming into power, to tab kdhr tha cipher? The ambassador came to the meeting and said that this was a 'dhamki'. That is on record. To us meeting main sab awayeen shughal laga rahay thay?

Then after 6 months they remember cipher has been lost? If it has indeed been lost, then sack the foreign secretary, since he is reponsible for these documents.

And if it has been tampered, then have an inquiry into it rather than a sham press conference and investigate the tampering. Chalo, poori hakoomat Imran Khan ki, foreign office, Presidency, PMO sab kay us nay tamper kiay.

To COAS Sectt say ya MO Dte say copy mangwa lo, ya woh bhi IK nay tamper karwa di?

Ajeeb chuttu bana rahay hain sab ko, but the time for narrative building has passed for them, now they're just flailing.
 
if the cipher translation is tampered then contact FO and ask them to translate the cipher. So simple. Khota biryani at work ...
 

