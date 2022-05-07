What's new

Shahbaz Sharif to visit Shangla

SHANGLA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Shangla district today (Saturday) where he will address a public gathering in the Besham area, ARY News reported.

According to details, all preparations have been finalized for PM Shehbaz’s public meeting. The public gathering is being held as part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) mass contact campaign.

During his address, the prime minister will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area.

Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who also hails from the area, said in a statement the people of Shangla are looking forward to welcoming the prime minister who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.

He further said that as part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, which will be addressed by PM Shehbaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s protest drive, the PML-N has also announced seven rallies in Punjab this month.

The rallies will be held in Attock on May 6, Shangla May 7, Swabi May 11, Gujrat May 15, Sargodha May 20, Okara May 23 and in Bahawalpur on May 28.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address these rallies.

Imran Khan yesterday addressed a rally in Mianwali to kick start his party’s campaign against what he called ‘imported government’.
PM Shehbaz Sharif to unveil uplift package for Shangla today

SHANGLA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Shangla district today (Saturday) where he will address a public gathering in the
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Shangla today​


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen addressing a public gathering in this file photo. — Radio Pakistan/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen addressing a public gathering in this file photo. — Radio Pakistan/File

  • The public gathering in Swat is part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign.
  • PM Shehbaz will announce a development package for socio-economic development.
  • PML-N's second public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming charge as the premier today in the Besham area, Shangla district, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.
The public gathering is a part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign and preparations are still underway.
According to reports, PM Shehbaz will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area.
Talking to PTV, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who also hails from the area, said the people of Shangla are looking forward to seeing their premier who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.
Read more: Shehbaz Sharif raises minimum wage of govt employees to Rs25,000
He said as the PML-N's mass contact campaign is going on, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, and PM Shehbaz will also address the people there.
The PML-N leader blamed the previous government, saying it failed to fulfil its commitment during the last four years and instead put the people under a debt burden.
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today

PM Shehbaz will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area
