Shahbaz Sharif snatches umbrella from woman officer in Paris

RealDeal

RealDeal

Mar 4, 2023
www.ndtv.com

"Shehbaz Sharif Is An Embarrassment": Pak PM Trolled After Video Shows Him Snatching Umbrella From Woman Officer

On social media, the video ignited a discussion. Some people praised it as a "good gesture," while many people criticised it as an "embarrassment."
'Shehbaz Sharif Is An Embarrassment': Pak PM Trolled After Video Shows Him Snatching Umbrella From Woman Officer

Pakistan PM takes umbrella from woman official



Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, is in Paris for the two-day summit of the Global Financing Pact. He is there to make one final attempt to get the money that have been withheld released before the credit line expires the following week.

But rather than his meetings with global leaders such as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, what is trending now is his video of arriving at Palais Brongniart.

In the video footage that is going viral, Shehbaz Sharif was seen snatching an umbrella from the hands of a female staff member amid a downpour at the Paris Summit.


He grabbed the umbrella, leaving the female officer exposed to the rain.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671785325981515776
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

May 27, 2018
What a class-less idiotic clown - it was quite obvious she was going to walk down and cover both of them with it - but the inbreed takes it for himself - not suprising at all...
 
salarsikander

salarsikander

Oct 12, 2013
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SHit Barionless PML n Lunds as usual

This is the Pig Our Great Chowkiddars in their immense sense of Wisdom got him as PM - Chutyzua of the highest Order - I wouldnt be surprised if next day I woke up and found out that the Same Khakki Chutyas Have made a Drug Addict as PM - anything is expected of these chutyas except of their Job description
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
steal umbrella and not even thank the lady this is the charactor of our chor leaders, he did this in paris imagine wat he would have done in pakistan, he probably have the person shot and steal. the other thing i like to say they have no class or style, like a lipstick on pig.
 
RealDeal

RealDeal

Mar 4, 2023
Azadkashmir said:
steal umbrella and not even thank the lady this is the charactor of our chor leaders, he did this in paris imagine wat he would have done in pakistan, he probably have the person shot and steal. the other thing i like to say they have no class or style, like a lipstick on pig.
Its ok, he only stole umbrella, Modi abandoned wife
 

