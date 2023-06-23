Shahbaz Sharif snatches umbrella from woman officer in Paris

"Shehbaz Sharif Is An Embarrassment": Pak PM Trolled After Video Shows Him Snatching Umbrella From Woman Officer On social media, the video ignited a discussion. Some people praised it as a "good gesture," while many people criticised it as an "embarrassment."

Pakistan PM takes umbrella from woman officialShehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, is in Paris for the two-day summit of the Global Financing Pact. He is there to make one final attempt to get the money that have been withheld released before the credit line expires the following week.But rather than his meetings with global leaders such as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, what is trending now is his video of arriving at Palais Brongniart.In the video footage that is going viral, Shehbaz Sharif was seen snatching an umbrella from the hands of a female staff member amid a downpour at the Paris Summit.He grabbed the umbrella, leaving the female officer exposed to the rain.