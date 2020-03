Shahbaz Sharif says doesn’t want nation to suffer due to govt follies

Pakistan Muslim League-N president and the opposition leader in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, Friday said his party did not want the nation to bear the brunt of the Imran Khan government’s follies.



Addressing a party leaders meeting through video link here, he said the greater purpose before the nation right now was of national sanctity and security. “And the PML-N does not want that the nation should suffer because of the blunders, incompetence, and cluelessness of the PTI government.”

The PML-N president directed all PML-N mayors and district chairmen to buckle up to protect the lives of their fellow Pakistanis and to start serving the nation with utmost devotion, dedication and honesty.

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan could not arrange testing and screening at the borders, landing the country in the pandemic, and yet he was bent upon politicising everything.



In a statement, she said unless and until Imran Khan was treated for the virus of political vengeance, prejudice and victimisation, he could not fight the coronavirus. The entire country was looking towards to the government in the crisis and Imran was busy crying over his political prejudice like always, she added.