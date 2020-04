Last week , Shahbaz Sharif had long interview with Sohail Warrich . Where SS claimed it was finalized with establishment that he will be next PM of Pakistan and he already selected his cabinet. But last moment establishment turn there back and selected Imran Khan.

Sohail Warrich asked , why they turn there back, SS reply , because they were not agree with our slogan " vote ko izzat do " .

Your take.

