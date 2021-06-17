Shahbaz Sharif is right in a point of view devaluing PKR from 130 to 155-168 had no impact on Export.



In my point of view we had no advantage for export in Pakistan. Only thing market base currency has bought is inflation and things for inflated.



FDI dropped massively as well, indirect tax increased as well and Asad Umar compromised CPEC contract sharing with IMF in 2019.



In my point of view, Asad Umar and Hafeez Shiek badly negotiated IMF program in the history Pakistan it has delayed for more than year now. Now again delayed to September just because it was very badly negotiated and Government has no experience how to deal with International lenders.