What's new

Shahbaz Sharif invited to King Charles’ Coronation

Tamerlane

Tamerlane

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2012
606
1
1,543
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
It’s a very exclusive affair, with a strictly limited guest list, but they’ve seen fit to invite the illegitimate, military-backed, mega-criminal dictator of Pakistan.

Maybe the British wanted to invite someone to represent Pakistan. They would have done better to invite a person more representative of the people of the country, like Imran Khan.

Inviting showbaz is a slap on the face of Pakistanis who believe in democracy and rule of law. Hopefully, British Pakistanis will prepare a befitting welcome for him.

From further afield, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the coronation after confirmation from the foreign ministry in Islamabad which said he was invited by 'the British government'”.

www.dailymail.co.uk

The famous faces from around the world attending Charles' coronation

Despite his attempts to 'slim down' the occasion, the guestlist for Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is believed to be around 2,000-people strong.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India invites FM Bilawal for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting: reports
Replies
6
Views
698
Kuru
Kuru
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi Arabia invites ‘Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz for Umrah’
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
ghazi52
PM Khan invites Prince Charles to visit Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
534
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Russia-Pakistan gas pipeline feasible, Putin tells Shahbaz Sharif
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Muhammed45
FM: Iran to invite Saudi King Salman for official visit
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom