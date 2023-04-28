Shahbaz Sharif invited to King Charles’ Coronation

The famous faces from around the world attending Charles' coronation Despite his attempts to 'slim down' the occasion, the guestlist for Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is believed to be around 2,000-people strong.

It’s a very exclusive affair, with a strictly limited guest list, but they’ve seen fit to invite the illegitimate, military-backed, mega-criminal dictator of Pakistan.Maybe the British wanted to invite someone to represent Pakistan. They would have done better to invite a person more representative of the people of the country, like Imran Khan.Inviting showbaz is a slap on the face of Pakistanis who believe in democracy and rule of law. Hopefully, British Pakistanis will prepare a befitting welcome for him.