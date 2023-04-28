Shahbaz Sharif invited to King Charles’ Coronation

It’s a very exclusive affair, with a strictly limited guest list, but they’ve seen fit to invite the illegitimate, military-backed, mega-criminal dictator of Pakistan.
Maybe the British wanted to invite someone to represent Pakistan. They would have done better to invite a person more representative of the people of the country, like Imran Khan.
Inviting showbaz is a slap on the face of Pakistanis who believe in democracy and rule of law. Hopefully, British Pakistanis will prepare a befitting welcome for him.
“From further afield, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the coronation after confirmation from the foreign ministry in Islamabad which said he was invited by 'the British government'”.
Maybe the British wanted to invite someone to represent Pakistan. They would have done better to invite a person more representative of the people of the country, like Imran Khan.
Inviting showbaz is a slap on the face of Pakistanis who believe in democracy and rule of law. Hopefully, British Pakistanis will prepare a befitting welcome for him.
“From further afield, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the coronation after confirmation from the foreign ministry in Islamabad which said he was invited by 'the British government'”.
The famous faces from around the world attending Charles' coronation
Despite his attempts to 'slim down' the occasion, the guestlist for Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is believed to be around 2,000-people strong.
www.dailymail.co.uk