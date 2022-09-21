What's new

Shahbaz Sharif introduce his allies to Donald Lu : Mission accomplished

1663766914524.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572376033759793154

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572544123286228993
 
I don’t know if Modi (as PM) would even meet with Donald Lu or even Kerry. I think Donald was in india recently meeting “senior officials” in India — no mention or picture of him meeting Modi.
 
PM Shehbaz appreciates Biden administration for addressing climate change​

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer/Reuters/File
  • PM Shehbaz laments Pakistan was among ten most vulnerable countries to climate change.
  • Premier conveyed gratitude for immediate US assistance in the wake of the devastating floods in Pakistan.
  • Special Envoy Kerry expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan.
NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the role of the United States in addressing the issue of climate change and thanked the country for extending help to Pakistan in the face of the devastating floods.
The PM held a meeting with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Noting that “the devastating floods have made Pakistan ground zero for climate change”, the PM appreciated Kerry’s personal leadership in raising awareness and seeking solutions to the climate change crisis.
He acknowledged the important role being played by the Biden administration to address climate change.
The premier conveyed gratitude for immediate US assistance in the wake of the devastating floods in Pakistan. He emphasised the need for continued support from the international community, not only in the immediate recovery and relief efforts but also during the subsequent reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.
PM Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan contributed less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it was among the ten most vulnerable countries to climate change.
With over 1,400 casualties; 33 million people displaced as climate refugees, out of which over six hundred thousand were pregnant women; four million acres of crops destroyed; entire villages and livelihoods swept away; Pakistan was facing an unprecedented natural disaster.
The prime minister underscored the importance of the United States’ leadership in enabling developing countries, including Pakistan, to deliver on their climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement by providing sufficient tools in the shape of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building assistance.
Special Envoy Kerry expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan and reaffirmed the US administration’s continued support in facing the challenges due to the floods.
He said that the US was ready to engage with Pakistan to collaborate in rebuilding resilient infrastructure as well as other forms of support that would avert such a crisis in future. Both sides agreed to continue to closely focus on climate change and energy dialogue.
US climate change envoy John Kerry calls on PM Shehbaz

Kerry: There is urgent need to work together to fight the climate crisis
<p>US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a delegation. PHOTO TWITTER</p>

The US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, both leaders discussed the adverse impacts of climate change and the disaster caused by climate change-induced floods in Pakistan.
John Kerry, later, tweeted that there was an urgent need to work together in fighting climate change.

“Shehbaz Sharif and I discussed Pakistan’s devastating floods, the $55 million in US humanitarian assistance thus far, and the urgent need to work together to fight the climate crisis and prevent future tragedies. My heart goes out to the affected communities and the Pakistani people,” the Senator said in his tweet.

The prime minister, who is currently in New York to attend the UNGA session, also met multiple world leaders and raised the issue of negative impacts of climate change on Pakistan despite its nominal carbon footprints.
Earlier, the prime minister sought European support for the rehabilitation of flood survivors, who are victims of climate change.
Speaking in New York, the prime minister urged the international community to turn their sentiments of solidarity for Pakistan’s flood survivors into action for their rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas.
The prime minister, in his address to the 193-member Assembly on September 23, is also likely to highlight the flood situation in Pakistan and appeal to the international community to extend its support for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people.
Amidst his back-to-back engagements, the prime minister also chaired a virtual meeting to discuss the review the relief and rehabilitation activities back in Pakistan and directed for urgent arrangements to ensure adequate supply of baby food for the flood-affected children.
