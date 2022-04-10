Shahbaz Sharif confused between heart and mind in NA speech​

,.,.,.,.,
The video of the opposition leader has gone viral on social media with netizens mocking the opposition leader for confusion between heart and mind. Some say he is confused and anxious. Others posted hilarious comments on social media on his video.
News Desk
9 April 2022
Opposition leader, Shahbaz Sharif confuses heart and mind during his speech at the National Assembly on Saturday.
While urging the National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, to rush with the voting of the No-Confidence Motion, in his short speech, Shahbaz Sharif said: “You (Speaker) must cash in on this moment with conviction and with your heart and your mind. Don’t go on the dictation of the elected prime minister.”
The speaker, however, added that: “[But] the important thing is that there has been talked of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed.”
Now in his speech, Shahbaz Sharif got confused between heart and mind. He put his hand on his heart while saying ‘mind’ and vice versa. The video of the opposition leader has gone viral on social media with netizens mocking the opposition leader for confusion between heart and mind. Some say he is confused and anxious. Others posted hilarious comments on social media on his video.
He passed these remarks during an interview with anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News. The anchorperson had asked him how he will ensure equal relations with America if he becomes the next prime minister. Shahbaz Sharif, in a much-shocking statement, said: “Beggars can’t be choosers, please understand this.”
His blatant statements had stirred intense reactions on social media where social media users and the public voiced their anger against Shahbaz Sharif for calling Pakistan and the nation, beggars. Netizens have been contrasting the recent statements of PM Imran Khan and the possible incoming premier of the country.
In his several speeches in the past few days, PM Imran Khan says he vouches and strives for an independent foreign policy for Pakistan and that he will not be surrendering to the whims and demands of the USA or any other western countries. The sitting premier said he wants to make Pakistan an independent country that takes decisions according to the best interests of the nation.
https://www.globalvillagespace.com/shahbaz-sharif-confused-between-heart-and-mind-in-na-speech/
