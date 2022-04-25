Shahbaz Sharif booked PIA’s 777 for saudi visit. 74 people including opposition leaders set to travel

ThePatriotReport
Just saw this on ARY. Shahbaz Sharif with 16 members of his staff (including personal drivers) set to travel to Saudi Arab for official trip. PIA’s boeing 777 will be used for a private flight.
This trip also includes PDM members like Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui etc etc.
Welcome back to Purana Pakistan.
