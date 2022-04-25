What's new

Shahbaz Sharif booked PIA’s 777 for saudi visit. 74 people including opposition leaders set to travel

ThePatriotReport

ThePatriotReport

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Mar 6, 2008
4,158
2
6,154
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Just saw this on ARY. Shahbaz Sharif with 16 members of his staff (including personal drivers) set to travel to Saudi Arab for official trip. PIA’s boeing 777 will be used for a private flight.

This trip also includes PDM members like Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui etc etc.

Welcome back to Purana Pakistan.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,706
-7
14,742
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ThePatriotReport said:
Just saw this on ARY. Shahbaz Sharif with 16 members of his staff (including personal drivers) set to travel to Saudi Arab for official trip. PIA’s boeing 777 will be used for a private flight.

This trip also includes PDM members like Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui etc etc.

Welcome back to Purana Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Now you know who paid for the regime change.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 5, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

H
First PIA evacuation flights to depart for Poland today
Replies
4
Views
345
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Shahzaz ud din
Ryanair acquires PIA’s Boeing-777 for cargo flights
Replies
4
Views
731
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Morpheus
PM Imran sets condition for accepting opposition’s demand of his resignation
Replies
13
Views
829
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
DG ISI briefs parliamentarians on national security, Afghanistan
Replies
11
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Nawaz accuses security establishment of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran to power
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
279
Views
14K
batmannow
batmannow

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom