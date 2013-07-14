Shahbaz orders crackdown on electricity pilferers

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has ordered a vigorous crackdown on electricity and gas thieves. He said that stern and indiscriminate action would be taken against the people involved in energy theft.He was presiding over a meeting of the Taskforce on Eradication of Electricity and Gas Theft here on Saturday.Shahbaz Sharif said: Electricity and gas thieves are criminals and they deserve no leniency. Life of the people has become miserable due to such thieves as they steel electricity and gas of millions of rupees and the people have to bear the loss.Directing to bring the people involved in electricity and gas theft before the media, he said that all power companies including Lesco and Fesco should launch a charged media campaign against electricity and gas theft and police would completely support them against energy thieves.Shahbaz Sharif said that in case of electricity and gas theft, action would also be taken against Wapda and Sui Gas officers. He directed the Punjab inspector general of police to constitute special teams comprising honest and hardworking officers for taking action against the persons involved in electricity and gas theft and submit challans in the courts by registering cases against them.The chief minister appreciated the performance of Gujranwala and Faisalabad DCOs for tracing gas theft of millions of rupees in industrial and commercial areas of Gujranwala and Faisalabad.Earlier, taskforce Secretary Irfan Ali informed the CM about the performance of his department. Lesco chief executive and Sui Gas MD also narrated the story of their performance.Presiding over a high-level meeting held to review the progress and implementation on various energy projects, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the government is taking emergency measures to overcome the energy crisis which has crippled the economy.Provincial ministers for energy, irrigation and agriculture, chief secretary, Planning & Development chairman and other officers attended the meeting.The meeting discussed the projects for power generation through biomass, hydel and other sources. Shahbaz Sharif has said that Punjab government is encouraging the public private partnership for launching energy projects and every facility is being made available to the investors for this purpose. Biomass for producing energy is abundant in the province, the CM said. Talks were held with China for cooperation in biomass, hydel and solar energy and progress is expected to be made soon.The CM said after the laptop scheme, a programme of distribution of tablet computers among the brilliant students has been evolved at school level where digital libraries would also be established. Shahbaz Sharif announced extending the scope of solid waste management to six districts of the province as well as in the rural areas. He constituted a committee to make internship programme more effective which will submit its recommendations within seven days.Shahbaz said that Punjab government had purchased laptops of billions of rupees and it would be mandatory for the companies providing laptops and tablets to set up their manufacturing units in Punjab.The CM said that the government would introduce health insurance scheme. He said that initially the scheme would be started from Hafizabad, Chakwal, Rajanpur and Layyah and later would be expanded to the whole province. Only the poor would benefit from this scheme.The chief minister said that an autonomous company would be set up for health insurance. He directed Health secretary to start consultation with the private companies having experience of health insurance and submit report within 10 days.Shahbaz Sharif said that for imparting training under the internship programme, industrialists should also be consulted to make the programme more effective as well as enable the internees to discharge their duties with confidence in practical life. He directed to constitute a special committee headed by industry minister and comprising the Planning & Development chairman, Health, Industry secretaries, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman and Punjab Investment Board vice chairman which would submit its recommendations within seven days.The chief minister said the solid waste management programme is going on successfully with the help of Turkey in the provincial metropolis and it has been decided to extend it to Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan. He said that best companies and persons should be selected for this purpose whereas TMAs would have no concern with this system. He directed that training should be provided to the officials of these companies by the Turk and local persons and this system be started by October 1. He said: Cleanliness system in rural areas is very poor and solid waste management programme would also be started in rural areas.