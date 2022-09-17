What's new

Shahbaz, Nawaz to hold three hours long meeting in London

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,059
19
26,262
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

During the meeting in London, PM Shahbaz is expected to brief Nawaz on the country’s economic and political situation, say sources

1663413618375.png

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to have a three-hour long meeting with PML-N supremo and his elder Nawaz Sharif in London.

As per the details, PM Shahbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to UK, during which he will represent Pakistan at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and meet the former premier.

Sources privy to the matter said that the premier will visit England this Sunday, a day after concluding his Uzbekistan visit, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Head of States (CHS) summit.

PM Shahbaz will return to Pakistan on Monday soon after attending the state funeral for the late Queen — who died at the age of 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle residence.

During the meeting in London, PM Shahbaz is expected to brief Nawaz on the country’s economic and political situation.​

The coalition government has not been able to achieve political and economic stability since its formation in April, while decisions like increasing petrol prices and soaring inflation have drawn criticism to Shahbaz Sharif's government.

Senior analyst Suhail Warraich had revealed — while speaking in the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" in late August — that Nawaz is neither satisfied with the performance of Shahbaz nor Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. Warraich said Nawaz wants Shahbaz to review his policies.

Warraich added that Nawaz repeatedly asked him to call on Shahbaz and ask him to revisit his economic policies. "Shahbaz should take the public into confidence about his economic policies," the journalist quoted the PML-N founder as saying.

Replying to a question regarding his meeting with Nawaz in London, Warraich said that Nawaz Sharif is absolutely unhappy with the economic policies of the incumbent government. He said Nawaz is not impressed by Miftah's performance.

The analyst quoted Nawaz as repeatedly saying: "I had already proposed to you not to form the government and go for the general elections." Warraich said: "It appears that Nawaz Sharif has made up his mind that he wants economic policy from Ishaq Dar alone."

Warraich said Nawaz wants Dar to work on the economy. He also said Nawaz doesn't seem to be reposing trust in Miftah as he [Nawaz] believes that the finance minister doesn't know much about economic policies.

Ruling coalition bigwigs hold call​

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari, and Nawaz held a telephone contact Friday to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

The PDM leaders rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for immediate general elections and made it clear that the ruling alliance would go to general elections next year after economic stability and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

They declared election date will not be given due to Khan’s long march. They vowed that scale of justice should be equal for all.

PDM head Fazl had telephoned the PML-N supremo and the PPP co-chairman.

Sources said the three leaders also discussed the strategy to counter Khan’s new protest call.
www.thenews.com.pk

Shahbaz, Nawaz to hold three hours long meeting in London

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to have a three-hour long meeting with PML-N supremo and his elder Nawaz Sharif in London.As per the details, PM Shahbaz Sharif will embark on a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies
Replies
5
Views
341
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
Norwegian
PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London
Replies
3
Views
289
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAHORE OR ISLAMABAD?: NAWAZ SHARIF CONSULTS PML-N LEADERS OVER HIS RETURN
2
Replies
27
Views
681
Maea
Maea
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘MASSES WILL KEEP LOVING NAWAZ SHARIF WHETHER HE’S IN JAIL OR LONDON’ says Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
HAIDER
PML-N counting on parliament to pave way for Nawaz’s return
2
Replies
23
Views
569
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom