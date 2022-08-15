Shahbaz GIll getting tortured in jail : Imran Khan

A country is known by how it is treats it's citizens , and the treatment of citizens ia reflection on the Leaders of society. It is not the man who is naked by the Leaders of society, it is the Leaders who are nakedIf a citizen is without clothes , it merely reflects the reality of it's Top Brass leadershipA man born in this world comes unclothedBut what can we say about people whose , mind is devoid of any Humanity?As far as I know Torture is haram in Islamic Law and SocietyIf there is a System in Pakistan which encourages Torture and Kidnapping as it is becoming visible , this culture needs to changeBecause Mohammad Ali Jinnah never stated , we are making Pakistan so you can walk about with a Beating stick in your hand to beat down , slavesI am not a SlaveShabaz Gill is not a SlaveCitizens of Pakistan are not SlaveAny citizen can pick up a WeaponAny citizen can learn to use the WeaponAny citizen can do a fitness training for 40 days and be Physically fitAny citizen can form a group and defend their village or city or borderThese virtues don't make you more Patriot then others what makes people great or bad is how you treat other humans and how well you follow Islamic guidelines in eyes of AllahIf Torture is taking place in Pakistan we as nation must self evaluate where we stand and how far we have drifted away from the concept of independence in 1947Remember at time of war the first line gets obliterated in days it is only these Naked citizens who pick up the arms as second line of defenseIn the darkest hours Citizens of Pakistan remember this voice