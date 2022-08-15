What's new

Shahbaz GIll getting tortured in jail : Imran Khan

IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,984
9
22,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,082
66
37,952
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
A country is known by how it is treats it's citizens , and the treatment of citizens ia reflection on the Leaders of society. It is not the man who is naked by the Leaders of society, it is the Leaders who are naked

If a citizen is without clothes , it merely reflects the reality of it's Top Brass leadership

A man born in this world comes unclothed

But what can we say about people whose , mind is devoid of any Humanity?
As far as I know Torture is haram in Islamic Law and Society


If there is a System in Pakistan which encourages Torture and Kidnapping as it is becoming visible , this culture needs to change

Because Mohammad Ali Jinnah never stated , we are making Pakistan so you can walk about with a Beating stick in your hand to beat down , slaves

I am not a Slave
Shabaz Gill is not a Slave
Citizens of Pakistan are not Slave


Any citizen can pick up a Weapon
Any citizen can learn to use the Weapon
Any citizen can do a fitness training for 40 days and be Physically fit
Any citizen can form a group and defend their village or city or border

These virtues don't make you more Patriot then others what makes people great or bad is how you treat other humans and how well you follow Islamic guidelines in eyes of Allah


If Torture is taking place in Pakistan we as nation must self evaluate where we stand and how far we have drifted away from the concept of independence in 1947

Remember at time of war the first line gets obliterated in days it is only these Naked citizens who pick up the arms as second line of defense

In the darkest hours Citizens of Pakistan remember this voice

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
140
Views
2K
farok84
farok84
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
29
Views
572
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
566
Invicta
Invicta
ejaz007
SAPM Shahbaz Gill still on payroll of American public university
Replies
11
Views
448
tman786
T
ziaulislam
ایک نہیں ،دو پاکستان
2
Replies
29
Views
487
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom