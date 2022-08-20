What's new

Shahbaz Gill drama exposed.

This is not Shahbaz Gill.

Geo news Ali Kazim Khan being portrait as SB.
Please research a bit before posting propaganda.

1661019238936.png
 
Platelets moment (if true)
You can see the clear editing done in this instance, the footage here is much more grainier to mask it as well, plus I think if you pause at the right moment you see the face sort of merge or whatever as it cuts from the person. I point this out because in the original video that is not observed. There are usually instances of distortion with edited videos
This is also an edited image, somehow the persons hands can morph backwards and go through the paper, plus his beard fades into the dress in the middle image... Clearly amateur stuff.
 
Platelets moment

You can see the clear editing done in this instance, the footage here is much more grainier to mask it as well, plus I think if you pause at the right moment you see the face sort of merge or whatever as it cuts from the person. I point this out because in the original video that is not observed. There are usually instances of distortion with edited videos

This is also an edited image, somehow the persons hands can morph backwards and go through the paper, plus his beard fades into the dress in the middle image... Clearly amateur stuff.
And shamelessly being peddled by the likes of Hamid Mir, Khanzada et al.

As well are resident patwaris cashing their 2000rs checks.
 
Platelets moment (if true)

You can see the clear editing done in this instance, the footage here is much more grainier to mask it as well, plus I think if you pause at the right moment you see the face sort of merge or whatever as it cuts from the person. I point this out because in the original video that is not observed. There are usually instances of distortion with edited videos

This is also an edited image, somehow the persons hands can morph backwards and go through the paper, plus his beard fades into the dress in the middle image... Clearly amateur stuff.
Cropping ka level check kero :sarcastic:

1661021430096.png
 
And shamelessly being peddled by the likes of Hamid Mir, Khanzada et al.

As well are resident patwaris cashing their 2000rs checks.
I was talking about the images posted by the users here, I haven't seen whatever they showed or said as I usually don't watch those folk.
 
Now the fakenews has been exposed please mods ban the fakenews spreaders (khoota biryani league) living on 2k.rupes for atleast 1 day. They need to be consequences.
 

